Yasuke, Assassin's Creed Shadows screenshot trailer

By Jack Dunn

In a recent revelation by degenerate Ubisoft, sharing news about the protagonists’ romantic interests, the question is left open whether Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ Yasuke will be gay, bi or one of the other alphabet deviance.

The statement on Ubisoft’s website reads: “Naoe and Yasuke’s disparate personalities also lead them to have different relationships and rapports with other characters, and they don’t always feel the same way about people, nor do people always feel the same way about them. Romantically, they will also attract and be attracted to different types of people. Through the pair, players will get to experience a multitude of relationships,” and has gamers speculating over what that could mean.

X user LearningTheLaw jokingly says: “Ubisoft website confirms Assassin's Creed Shadows will have romantic relationships with "Different Types of people" Finally The First Bisexual Non-Binary Black Samurai! - IGN probably”

RELATED: Wikipedia Wars Over Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ Black Samurai Yasuke

One has to question the need for Ubisoft to insert romantic relationships in an action game, why don’t they develop a dating game for gamers interested in romantic relationships between game characters? Inserting romantic relationships in an action game like Assassin’s Creed Shadows appears forced on the face of, and considering who the narrative directors are, it probably is. Brooke Davies, the rabid feminist who feminised Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is Associate Narrative Director of Assassin's Creed Shadows. The so called historian and narrative consultant that was consulted by Ubisoft is Sachi Schmidt-Hori is a genders studies professor with an apparent interest in male sexual relations with adolescent boys. She wrote a subversive book called Tales of Idolized Boys: Male-Male Love in Medieval Japanese Narratives.

Sachi Schmidt-Hori

RELATED: Japanese Gamers Hates Ubisoft Black-Washing History With Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ Yasuke While Kotaku and IGN spreads disinformation

Sachi Schmidt-Hori’s book sounds like it is an attempt at normalising sexual relations with underage boys. It should also be noted that one of the protagonists who

will experience “a multitude relationships”, Naoe, is seventeen years old. YouTuber Jon Del Arroz covers the controversy in his latest video.

RELATED: Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ Yasuke Was No Samurai, Despite What Ubisoft DEI Narrative Writers Say, Historical Records Proves

Ubisoft’s use of narrative writer and consultant Brooke Davies and Sachi Schmidt-Hori is proof that Ubisoft set out to deliberately subvert Japanese culture with Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Not only has the historical Yasuke, who was a black slave and spent all of three years in Japan, now been elevated to samurai status, Ubisoft is now normalising promiscuity among young girls of questionable age. To make matters even worse it now appears that Ubisoft will promote sexual deviancy allowing characters to engage in alphabet relationships.

The only remaining question is whether Yasuke will have sexual relations with adolescent boys in Assassin’s Creed Shadows? It is no wonder Japanese gamers hated the trailer.

NEXT: Marvel Comics May Be Getting Cut By Disney If A New Job Posting Is Any Indication