Well today was interesting. Robert Picardo, who had been following me on X decided to rant about “trolls” and then block me. Then, after deleting his post about trolls, ranted about how he never personally attacked me (despite the fact he was clearly personally attacking me). I guess he thinks if he deletes it, the internet forgets. I posted a full thread of his personal attacks on X over the last few weeks to show how thin-skinned he’s been about Starfleet Academy criticism.

Oh well. He just proved the point of how entitled these Hollywood actors are again.

Fandom Pulse doesn’t get scoops by playing nice with corporate PR departments. Our paid subscribers get the real investigative reporting that entertainment outlets won’t publish because they’re afraid of losing access. If you want to know what’s actually happening in the entertainment industry instead of what they want you to think is happening, a paid subscription gets you there. $5.99/month.