Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Hall's avatar
Brian Hall
Feb 25, 2025

I don't care about spoilers for this garbage game. It might as well not exist.

Reply
Share
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Feb 25, 2025

I am sure most will be happy to ignore those early copies. It wouldn't surprise me if Ubisoft is just trying to generate hype.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture