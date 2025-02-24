Ubisoft has reacted to Assassin’s Creed: Shadows leaking to the internet with a post urging gamers to “stay in the shadows” and not look at the game.

Nothing seems to go right for Ubisoft and Assassin’s Creed: Shadows since gamers found out that the main protagonist would be Yasuke, a black man Samurai making a historically inaccurate game.

Last week, the company was embroiled in a controversy where it was shown that Japanese religious sites could be desecrated in the game, but now hundreds of physical copies have been released to the public. One X user, @DannyStevens__, posted he received one, but his account is now protected.

Several posts also appeared on Facebook Marketplace selling Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, but these have also been taken down.

Players learned that the game file size on PlayStation is 85 GB. Also, according to the leak, Animus Anomalies will return in this version and this game is the best version of the series since AC Black Flag.

Ubisoft has already reacted to the leak on its social media, urging players to ignore it and wait for the March 20th release date.

They posted:

Hello everyone,

We are aware players have acccessed Assassin’s Creed Shadows ahead of its official release. The development team is still working on patches to prepare the experience for launch and any footage shared online does not represent the final quality of the game.

Leaks are unfortunate and can diminish the excitement for players. We kindly ask you not to spoil the experience for others. Thank you to our community for already taking steps to protect everyone from spoilers.

Stay in the shadows, avoid the spoilers, and keep an eye on our channel for more official surprises in the coming weeks!

March 20 will be here soon!

Players reacted with wonder that Ubisoft could still be working on the game after multiple delays shipping Assassin’s Creed: Shadows.

The official Asassins Creed account followed up with a meme saying they are marked safe from spoilers.

What do you think of the Assassin’s Creed: Shadows leak and Ubisoft’s response? Leave a comment and let us know.