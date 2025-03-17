Of all things to go woke you wouldn’t expect chess, but they have to come for and twist everything, don’t they? They’re starting to all say that the Rachel Zegler Snow White movie is a great film in the media as well, feels like damage control.

We need your help to stay sustainable! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you the full-time news! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee!