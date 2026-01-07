Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GTH's avatar
GTH
8d

The Halifax studio also voted to unionize and that seems to have been finalized in late December, 2025.

Reply
Share
DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
8d

Ubitanking. Hilarious.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture