Ubisoft announced it is shutting down its Ubisoft Halifax studio, which developed the Assassin’s Creed Rebellion mobile game.

An Ubisoft spokesman informed VGC, “Over the past 24 months, Ubisoft has undertaken company-wide actions to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and reduce costs. As part of this, Ubisoft has made the difficult decision to close its Halifax studio.”

“71 positions will be affected,” he added. “We are committed to supporting all impacted team members during this transition with resources, including comprehensive severance packages and additional career assistance.”

As the spokesman noted this is the latest in a series of closures for Ubisoft since the beginning of 2024. The company closed Ubisoft San Francisco and Ubisoft Osaka after it shuttered XDefiant. In April it shut down Ubisoft Leamington, which provided support for Star Wars Outlaws and The Division.

The company has also laid off employees at Ubisoft Toronto, Red Storm in Cary, North Carolina, Ubisoft Sydney, Ubisoft Düsseldorf, Ubisoft Stockholm, Massive Entertainment, and Ubisoft RedLynx.

In the company’s H1 FY26 Earnings report from November 2025, Ubisoft reported that it had laid off around 1,500 employees over the past 12 months and 700 since the end of March 2025.

The company also promised to find “an additional €100m reduction in fixed costs base by FY27 compared to FY25.”

