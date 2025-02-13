Ubisoft shared its third quarter results and revealed that its net bookings declined by over 50% compared to the same time period last year.

In its Third Quarter 2024-25 Sales document, Ubisoft shared that “net bookings stood at €301.8 million in Q3, in line with the revised expectations.”

Those revised expectations were lowered nearly 20% in a press release in January where the company stated, “Q3 FY2024-25 net bookings are now expected at around €300 million primarily reflecting lower than expected Holiday sales, mainly for Star Wars Outlaws, as well as the discontinuation of XDefiant.”

In its Q2 report Ubisoft had shared that it was expecting “net bookings for the third quarter of 2024-25 … to come in at approximately €380m.”

Compared to the previous year, net bookings are down over 50%. In its third quarter last year, the company had net bookings of €626.2 million. That’s a decline of 51.8%.

Despite the massive decline in net bookings, Ubisoft believes the company is still on track to achieve net bookings “of around €1.9 billion” for the entire year.

The company shared, “Together with a solid back catalog and expected material partnerships, Q4 net bookings are planned to grow year-on-year thanks to the Assassin’s Creed Shadows release on March 20.”

To that point, it shared that pre-orders are tracking similarly to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

CEO Yves Guillemot also stated, “Early previews have been positive, praising its narrative and immersive experience, with both characters playing critical roles in the game’s storyline, as well as the quality and complementarity of the gameplay provided by the dual protagonist approach.”

The company made similar comments ahead of the release of Star Wars Outlaws.

In the company’s Q1 report, CEO Yves Guillemot touted, “The gameplay we presented for our two highly anticipated upcoming premium titles, Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin’s Creed Shadows, was not only praised by players and critics alike but also highlighted the cutting-edge capabilities of our game engines.”

Ahead of the company’s Q2 report it announced it was reducing its net booking expectations by 30%. It originally expected €500 million in net bookings in Q2, but reduced it to between €350-370 million. It eventually shared that its net bookings for the quarter came in at €352.3 million.

The main reason for the decline was Star Wars Outlaws with the company affirming that the game “underperformed sales expectations.”

And as noted above, it’s blamed its lower net bookings for Q3 on Star Wars Outlaws as well.

