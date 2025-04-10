Ubisoft and the company’s lawyer Steven A. Marenberg have moved to dismiss a lawsuit regarding The Crew that accuses Ubisoft of engaging in fraud and deception by tricking purchasers into believing they would own the game rather than just purchasing a license.

A class action lawsuit filed against Ubisoft in the Eastern District of California by Matthew Cassell and Alan Liu accuses Ubisoft of committing fraud and deception by “deceiving consumers into believing that by ‘buying’ [The Crew], they were obtaining all the traditional bundle of sticks of property rights over the Game, when in fact, they were only receiving a limited license; by purchasing a physical copy of the Game, a consumer would continue to have access to the Game without being subjected to [Ubisoft] barring their access to play the Game at any point; and by paying for the Product, consumers were purchasing a video game, when in reality, they were only receiving access to enter a video game [Ubisoft] controlled entirely at their noblesse oblige.”

Specifically, the suit accuses Ubisoft of violating California’s Legal Remedies Act, violating California’s Unfair Competition Law, violating California’s False Advertising Law, fraud, fraudulent inducement, fraudulent misrepresentation, breach of express warranty, and breach of implied warranty.

READ: Annual Fighting Games Festival Combo Breaker "Mortally Injured By Tariffs"

For context, Ubisoft announced in December 2023 it was shutting down The Crew. In a blog post the company stated, “Today, The Crew 1, including all its editions, and virtual currency packs, will be delisted from all online stores. The game will remain playable until March 31st, 2024, for all The Crew 1 owners. After this date, the servers will be shut down, which means that the game will not be accessible anymore on any platform, including PC / Xbox 360 / Xbox One / PlayStation 4 / Amazon Luna and Ubisoft+.”

The company explained, “We understand this may be disappointing for players still enjoying the game, but it has become a necessity due to upcoming server infrastructure and licensing constraints. Decommissioning a game, and especially our first one, is not something we take lightly. Our goal remains to provide the best action driving gameplay experience for players and to deliver on it, we are continuing to provide new content and support for The Crew 2 and the recently launched The Crew Motorfest.”

Less than a month later in January 2024 Ubisoft Director of Subscriptions Philippe Tremblay informed Games Industry that gamers should get comfortable not owning their games. He said, “One of the things we saw is that gamers are used to, a little bit like DVD, having and owning their games. That’s the consumer shift that needs to happen. They got comfortable not owning their CD collection or DVD collection. That’s a transformation that’s been a bit slower to happen [in games]. As gamers grow comfortable in that aspect… you don’t lose your progress. If you resume your game at another time, your progress file is still there. That’s not been deleted. You don’t lose what you’ve built in the game or your engagement with the game. So it’s about feeling comfortable with not owning your game.”

However, he also noted, “I still have two boxes of DVDs. I definitely understand the gamers perspective with that. But as people embrace that model, they will see that these games will exist, the service will continue, and you’ll be able to access them when you feel like. That’s reassuring. Streaming is also a thing that works really well with subscription. So you pay when you need it, as opposed to paying all the time.”

Nevertheless, The Crew was shut down at the beginning of April with users indicating their licenses to play the game had been revoked.

READ: Sweet Baby Inc. Infected 'South of Midnight' Fails To Hit 1500 Concurrent Players On Release Day

In response to this lawsuit, Ubisoft has filed a motion to dismiss with the company’s lawyer Steven A. Marenberg arguing in part, “Consumers received the benefit of their bargain and were explicitly notified, at the time of purchase, that they were purchasing a license. … Plaintiffs received access to The Crew entirely consistent with what was marketed to them.”

Later in the motion, he reiterated, “After making their purchases, Plaintiffs enjoyed access to The Crew for years before Ubisoft decided in late 2023 to retire and shut down the servers of the ten-year-old video game. Plaintiffs received the benefit of their bargain and cannot complain now that they were deceived simply because Ubisoft did not then create an offline version of the discontinued video game.”

In his conclusion, Marenberg summarized, “Plaintiffs’ dissatisfaction with being unable to access a decade old, discontinued video game is not a sufficient basis upon which to file a putative class action complaint. Each of Plaintiffs’ eight claims is ripe for dismissal because Plaintiffs failed to abide by the applicable statutes of limitation in bringing their claims. Even if Plaintiffs’ claims were timely, Plaintiffs also fail to establish standing under Rule 12(b)(1) by way of failing to plausibly allege actual injury and actual and justifiable reliance on any alleged misconduct. Finally, Plaintiffs’ claims are further subject to dismissal under Rule 12(b)(6) because Plaintiffs do not—and cannot—plausibly allege any actionable omission, misrepresentation, or untrue or misleading statement given the plain language of The Crew’s packaging and Ubisoft’s corresponding Terms of Use. Plaintiffs’ Complaint is therefore subject to dismissal with prejudice.”

What do you make of Marenberg’s motion to dismiss?

NEXT: Indie Dev Cautions That Trump Tariffs Might Not Increase The Price Of Nintendo Switch 2: "Nintendo Has Options"