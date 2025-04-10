Fandom Pulse

Lankester Merrin
Apr 10, 2025

Of course you won't "lose what you’ve built in the game", silly!

No - Ubisoft will take if from you...

Monkeyb00y
Apr 12, 2025

If you buy a car, the company shouldn't take it back from you 10 years later. Then force you to buy another one just to be fooled again.

Then again people get car leases all the time but they know it's a lease.

I get physical copies of everything I can game wise. I know they can delete it at any point.

