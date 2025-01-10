After announcing it was delaying Assassin’s Creed Shadows to March 20th from February 14th, Ubisoft apparently flubbed and revealed DLC details for the game in a now-deleted update on the game’s Steam page.

As captured by Tech4Gamers, the game’s first DLC is titled Claws of Awaji and will release later in 2025.

Ubisoft added, “Feel the fear of being hunted and under threat on a mysterious island. Reclaim a lost treasure while avoiding the traps and ambushes of deadly new foes. Master the Bo (a new weapon type), unlock new skills/gears/abilities, and get over 10 hours of additional content.”

READ: 'Marvel Rivals' Estimated To Have Grossed $136 Million In First Month After Launch

This now-deleted update on the game’s Steam page came after Ubisoft announced it was delaying the game for a second time.

In a press release, the company shared, “Additionally, as part of the renewed focus on gameplay quality and engaging Day-1 experiences, it has been decided to provide an additional month of development to Assassin’s Creed Shadows. This additional time will allow the team to better incorporate the player feedback gathered over the past three months and help create the best conditions for launch by continuing to engage closely with the increasingly positive Assassin’s Creed community. The game is now scheduled for March 20.”

CEO Yves Guillemot added, “We are all behind our teams’ efforts to create the most ambitious Assassin’s Creed opus of the franchise and made the decision to provide an extra month of development to Shadows in order to better incorporate the player feedback gathered over the past three months that will enable us to fully deliver on the potential of the game and finish the year on a strong note.”

In a conference call, Guillemot was asked to provide specifics on the player feedback. He answered, “On Assassin’s Creed, we took the benefit of these additional months to gather more player feedback while engaging even more with our community. We’ve seen an increasingly positive reaction from the overall community so we want to pursue that momentum. And to incorporate the latest feedback will allow us to deliver on our commitment to provide with a great experience by the time we launch.”

“So we will continue [to] fine tune the gameplay mechanics and progression balancing,” he concluded. “And we will provide, as we said as he mentioned, we will provide players with hands-on sessions starting next week.”

READ: 'Kingdom Come: Deliverance II' Developer Daniel Vávra Claims Big Studios Are "Terrified" Of YouTubers Like Critical Drinker And Asmongold

Guillemot did not elaborate on what metrics he and Ubisoft are using to determine the positive reaction the game is receiving.

His comments are quite concerning given he made similar comments while promoting Star Wars Outlaws and then later admitted the sales for the game were soft and below the company’s expectations.

Back in July 2024, Guillemot said, “What we have factored in is a strong launch for Star Wars Outlaws that reflects the fact that it is among the most awaited games of the industry this year and a really strong, positive community sentiment. And also, the fact, that we are coming with the biggest marketing campaign ever, so far, for [an] Ubisoft game. So that’s what we’ve been factoring in the second quarter.”

In the company’s first half 2024-25 Earnings Figures report it noted that Star Wars Outlaws “underperformed sales expectations.”

Furthermore, the game’s total followers on Steam were pacing at the same rate as Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which sold poorly after it released at the end of October.

The game currently only has 10,400 followers and sits 110th in wishlists, and it was supposed to release in about a month.

READ: Report: Xbox's Game Pass Games Can "Lose Around 80% Of Its Expected Premium Sales on Xbox"

For comparison, Monster Hunter Wilds had 300,778 followers and is #1 on wishlists and is #9 in top sellers. The game does not release until February 28th.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has 117,065 followers. It’s #16 in wishlists and #29 in top sellers. It releases on February 4th.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII, which releases on February 11th has 154,392 followers. It is #4 in wishlists and #12 in top sellers.

Looking at a game releasing in March, The First Berserker: Khazan has 20,119 followers, is 79th on wishlists, and is 1139th in top sellers. It releases on March 27th.

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, which releases on March 20th, the same date as Assassin’s Creed Shadows, appears to be trending better than it. It has 20,466 followers, is 107th in wishlists and 550th in top sellers.

What do you make of these DLC details and Guillemot’s claim that the game is receiving a positive reaction from gamers?

If you enjoy clean fantasy fiction with great worldbuilding and a classic feel, read The Adventures of Baron von Monocle six-book series and support Fandom Pulse!

NEXT: Former 'World Of Warcraft' Team Lead Speculates That Ubisoft Management Team Is Looking To Sell