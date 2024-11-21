Ubisoft slashed the price of Star Wars Outlaws by $20 just ahead of the game’s release to Steam.

Ubisoft fulfilled their promise that it would be discounting Star Wars Outlaws by slashing the price of the game by nearly 30%.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot promised the game would be discounted heading into the Christmas season during the company’s most recent Earnings Conference Call.

He said, “Yes, we will be planning some promotional support throughout the busy season.”

That promotional support was revealed to be a $20 discount for a Limited Edition Amazon exclusion.

This Limited Edition costs only $49.99 instead of $69.99 and includes The Rogue Infiltrator Character Pack that features cosmetics for the game’s main character Kay Vess and her companion Nix.

It is unclear if the game will also be discounted when it goes live on Steam later today.

Guillemot was optimistic that the game would be a long-term seller based on a number of patches they have released, the Steam release, and the first big story pack’s release.

He said during the Earnings Call, “On Outlaws what we can say is that the three title updates that we’ve delivered at the same time we’ve been observing substantial positive community sentiment improvement. The biggest update is still to come by November 21st. And it will come on the same day as the first big story pack and the launch for Steam. So we are putting ourselves in a position to have a must-play game that should address a mainstream audience for the busy season. Also to be a long-term seller.”

“It has great quality and the team wanted to make sure that we will remove a few frictions. And then implement some gameplay mechanics that will certainly delight the players,” he added.

The game is currently ranked 232nd on SteamDB’s Most Wishlisted Upcoming Steam Games and only has 7,168 total followers.

Ubisoft previously admitted that the game “underperformed sales expectations” in its First-Half 2024-25 Earnings Figures report.

In fact, the company revealed its net bookings for the entire quarter was just €352.3 million. It had previously estimated that it would bring in €500 million.

Barclay’s Nick Dempsey expected the game to sell at least 5 million units in its first month based on the original €500 million estimation.

He questioned during one of Ubisoft’s earnings call earlier this year, “When I look at the guidance for Q2 and if I assume something similar for back catalog in Q2 as Q1 kind of getting to €200 to €230 million, that sort of range. For the new release Star Wars Outlaws, when I look at the $70 price and then assuming what you might get from it, I’m getting to around 5 million units, something in that sort of bracket. First of all, where could I be going wrong with that thinking? Secondly, are you just being pretty conservative in your guidance because I guess given the interest in that game we might have thought it would be more than 5 million units?”

It is rumored that the game only sold 1 million units in its first month. Grant Taylor-Hill at Insider Gaming reported, “We have secured a current sales figure from sources close to the game. At the time of writing, Star Wars Outlaws has just ticked over one million sales worldwide.”

What do you make of Ubisoft discounting Star Wars Outlaws with this Amazon exclusive ahead of its release to Steam?

