Ubisoft Collapse, Square Enix Layoffs, Hollywood Troubles - Fandom Pulse Daily Briefing
The entire apparatus of the mainstream entertainment industry appears to be in freefall right now, as economic woes worsen for most Americans. It’s not just Ubisoft, Disney's stock collapsed today after an earnings call as well:
Human Fall Flat is a great game with very simple controls.
Each Dream or level, has puzzles that must be solved by your character's movements.
Grabbing with left hand, grabbing with right hand, pulling up, and jumping.
Not visually amazing although some levels do get more detailed as the puzzles get harder.
No cut scenes.
It was single player with an option of local split screen but that changed with Steam multiplayer.
It's now on every major console and they have a VR version.
It's been around for a while and have gotten better a making new levels that are free to download.
They also released a level creator so everyone on PC could make custom maps that are available to download and test.
Every year, they've had contests for level designs based on a theme.
If their submission wins, they give you a reward and release the level to everyone as the contest winning Dream.
My kid and I love playing it together because it's just very silly fun.
Especially with new Dreams are released.
I was surprised it made it in the top 10 myself.
Great gameplay trumps Great Graphics.