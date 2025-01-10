Ubisoft is running a crash course faster than I’ve ever seen. Their stocks have dropped so low it feels like they’re tanking it intentionally. But there’s a ton going on in the culture today. We can barely even get to all the stories!

Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee!