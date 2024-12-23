Ubisoft revealed that not a single Star Wars Outlaws player had unlocked their own fathier in its most recent Dev Update.

In its Dev Update #5, which it released on December 18th, Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws team revealed, “Here’s a little secret: To this day, no one has acquired their own fathier! To unlock this, players need to complete dedicated short quests scattered around these betting stations. This will reveal an additional quest that brings Kay back to Toshara for a special opportunity. Let's see if anyone can crack it now!”

This revelation appears to further emphasize how poorly this game has done commercially on top of how undedicated players are to the game if they happened to purchase it.

Ubisoft had previously admitted that the game’s sales were “softer than expected” in a financial note published in September.

The company added, “Despite solid ratings (Metacritic 76) and user scores across the First Party and Epic stores (3.9/5) that reflect an immersive and authentic Star Wars universe, Star Wars Outlaws initial sales proved softer than expected.”

At the end of September, after the game had been on sale for a month, it was rumored it had only sold a million copies.

Grant Taylor-Hill at Insider Gaming wrote, “We have secured a current sales figure from sources close to the game. At the time of writing, Star Wars Outlaws has just ticked over one million sales worldwide.”

In October, CEO Yves Guillemot admitted that the company’s “first-half performance fell short of our initial expectations” and pointed to Star Wars Outlaws as the main culprit.

The company’s financial statement declared, “This quarter saw the release of Star Wars Outlaws™, which underperformed sales expectations.”

Guillemot also evaded a question in the company’s Earnings Conference Call about the state of the game’s sales curve. He was asked by a BMO investor, “On Star Wars Outlaws, obviously, off to a slower start than you guys wanted, can you provide a little color into the sales curve there more recently? Have you guys started to see things pick up? Can you talk about any discounting you might be doing or strategies for discounting into the holiday period would be helpful?”

Guillemot replied, “On Outlaws what we can say is that the three title updates that we’ve delivered at the same time we’ve been observing substantial positive community sentiment improvement. The biggest update is still to come by November 21st. And it will come on the same day as the first big story pack and the launch for Steam. So we are putting ourselves in a position to have a must-play game that should address a mainstream audience for the busy season. Also to be a long-term seller.”

He added, “It has great quality and the team wanted to make sure that we will remove a few frictions. And then implement some gameplay mechanics that will certainly delight the players.”

The game then launched on Steam on November 21st and failed to hit a peak concurrent over 2,500. It only hit 2,492 the Sunday after it released. It was also heavily discounted when it arrived on Steam and still is discounted 35%.

In the last 24-hours the game has only seen its peak player count hit 1,544. That is a 38% decline from its all-time peak.

Looking at Steam Achievements only 10% of players who have purchased the game have completed the game’s main storyline and unlocked the Calling in some favors trophy.

So it’s really no surprise that they haven’t unlocked their own Fathier.

What do you make of Ubisoft revealing that no one has unlocked a fathier and completed the various quests found around these betting stations?

