Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rubymosh's avatar
Rubymosh
May 28, 2025

Not only can they not make a good game that is not woke the CEO can't even get the idiom he uses right! It's a 'New Lease ON Life', not OF Life.

Reply
Share
J.R. Logan's avatar
J.R. Logan
May 27, 2025

May they find the buddha's mercy. Our grand children are on that path if this continues

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture