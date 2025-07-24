Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott Waddell's avatar
Scott Waddell
Jul 24

What a bunch of question-dodging corporospeak malarkey from Ubi. "was the most **wish-listed** Ubisoft title of all time" Seriously?

Reply
Share
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Jul 24

Guillecommunist answers just like a woke propagandist.

Let me translate: "Yes, it's woke but it 'blends' with the game. So play it."

The woke never relent. Their "compromise" is the player shutting up and accepting the woke. That's all. Notice the USAID-funded media and USAID "gaming" sites all saying the same thing, "Just play it."

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture