Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Praline's avatar
Eric Praline
Oct 1

Their subsidiary should've been named Chapter 11.

Reply
Share
V900's avatar
V900
Oct 1

This is so retarded. Yeah sure Ubisoft… Instead of making something new and interesting, just set up a whole studio dedicated to the same ol’ slop. Worked great for Hollywood, right?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture