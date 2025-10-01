Ubisoft announced the name of its new subsidiary studio that will house Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six.

In a blog post on its website, the company shared that its new subsidiary is titled Vantage Studios.

The company also indicated that Vantage Studios might be the first of a number of new creative houses, “Vantage Studios represents a first step in Ubisoft’s ongoing transformation, with plans to set up additional creative houses and group its brands and franchises under the banner of a shared DNA and development expertise.”

As for what the vision for this new subsidiary is, co-CEO Charlie Guillemot shared back in July, “With this new subsidiary, we want to build on that strong foundation by creating the right environment for the teams working on Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six to take the creative and technical risks needed to make excellent games.”

“Our focus is on evolving Ubisoft’s operating model to bring more focus, more autonomy, and more accountability to the teams so they can stay closely attuned to our players,” he continued. “Decision making will be quicker, and it will also be easier to pivot when we need to change course.”

His fellow CEO Christophe Derennes also shared, “Our long-term objective with this new subsidiary is to grow these iconic brands — while remaining loyal to their DNA — into experiences that are constantly enriching and surprising to our players. When we look at the evolution of Assassin’s Creed, Rainbow Six, and Far Cry since their creation, we can see that they are no longer just games, they are universes with a host of new possibilities available to us. We will keep expanding their reach by blending legacy and innovation.”

He later elaborated on this point sharing, “Video game franchises have gone beyond ‘just’ games - they’re universes, integral parts of the pop culture that resonate within the imagination of millions. Whether as references, as new ways of telling a story or as ever-expanding transmedia universes, video games’ cultural impact as the tenth art is a reality. And this reality is exactly what we aim to capture with this new organization.”

