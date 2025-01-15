CI Games CEO Marek Tyminski announced that the developer will remove Type A and Type B body choices from Lords of the Fallen and replace them with Male and Female after nearly 90% of respondents chose Male and Female from a poll.

Tyminski originally polled gamers on X back on January 12th where he asked, “In a medieval fantasy action-RPG experience, what do you prefer to choose between? We will follow the final result.”

The poll recently ended and respondents overwhelmingly chose “Male of Female” (88.4%) while “Body Type A / Body Type B” received 8.4% and “None of the above” received 3.3%.

READ: Rumor: 'Kingdom Come: Deliverance II' To Be Banned In Saudi Arabia For "Unskippable Gay Scenes"

After the poll closed, Tyminski took to X and shared, “With over 49K votes, 88% of you said you prefer "male/female" choice. As a player-first studio, we will update Lords of the Fallen (2023) and future titles in the series accordingly. Stay Tuned.”

What do you make of CI Games announcing they will change Lords of the Fallen?

NEXT: Games Workshop "Looking For The Next One" After Huge Revenue Haul From 'Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2'