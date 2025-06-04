Two top executives at Build a Rocket Boy, the developer behind MindsEye, have left the company just a week before the game’s launch.

Riley Graebner, who was the company’s Chief Operating Officer from February 2022 to April 2024 and its Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel from March 2022 to June 2025 announced his departure on LinkedIn. He wrote, “After three and a half years my time at BARB has come to a close. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished. During that time we more than doubled the size of the company to over 450 employees. We launched multiple products worldwide. We built the legal team and legal ops infrastructure from the ground up, working to systemize and automate.”

“I’m beyond excited for what’s next — but currently operating in stealth mode for a while longer. Stay tuned,” he concluded.

READ: Woke Is Not Dead: Major Video Game Companies Including Xbox, CD Projekt Red, Blizzard, And Gearbox Push Degenerate Pride Month

Graebner was not the only one to exit the company. Paul Bland, who was the company’s Chief Financial Officer from June 2023 to this year also left the company according to his Linkedin. He noted his time at the company ended some time this over the last 3 days.

MindsEye is expected to release on June 10th for PlayStation 5, Xbox, the Epic Games Store, and Steam.

The game’s creation was helmed by Leslie Benzies, who previously worked at Rockstar Games on its Grand Theft Auto franchise as a producer, development director, and game designer.

As for the game itself it puts players in the role of Jacob Diaz, a former soldier who suffers side effects from a MindsEye neural implant. According to Build a Rocket Boy, as Diaz, players will "uncover a conspiracy involving rogue AI, corporate greed, an unchecked military, and a threat so sinister that it endangers the very survival of humanity.”

What do you make of these top executives leaving the company a week before the game’s release?

NEXT: Halo Subreddit Reportedly Banning People For Posting "Happy Men's Awareness Month" And Not Wanting Pride In The Game