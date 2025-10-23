Twitch streamer Emiru revealed she spoke to police about pressing charges against the man who assaulted her at TwitchCon.

On October 17th, during a meet and greet at the San Diego Convention Center during TwtichCon Emiru was assaulted by an attendee who approached her on stage, grabbed her, and then attempted to kiss her.

Video shows Emiru attempted to push the man away before her security guard shoved him off of her and then escorted him out of the meet and greet space.

On October 18th, in a stream discussing the assault, Emiru revealed she spoke to police about pressing charges against the man.

She said, “My manager is letting me know, she says, ‘I’ve contacted the police. They’re going to come talk to you about pressing charges etc…’”

Later she added, “So at some point, I’m with my friends, a police officer comes and talks with me, interviews me, interviews my manager, talks with my Twitch Partner manager.”

Additionally, she shared that this would be her last TwitchCon appearance and encouraged other creators to not attend any future events, “I really feel like the only way to hold people accountable is to show that its not okay by-. For example, like I was saying, creators not going to these events because a lot of these tickets are sold via meet-and-greets like what I was doing. And I really feel like I was treated like cattle and merchandise. Because why was no one making sure I’m safe like a person? Why were the security guards joking and laughing and be like, ‘Oh, I didn’t see what happened.’”

She added, “I’m not personally going to another Twitch Con. I’m done. 10 years of streaming I’m done. This is my final Twitch Con. This shall be my final performance and then I’m going back to streaming video games in my room.”

Finally, she confirmed she was pressing charges, “I have also seen people asking if I’m taking any type of legal action. I am pressing charges against the guy with the police. As for anything else I don’t know yet because I’ve been having my manager handle all those side conversations. So I have no idea, but this is just not okay.”

“But at the bare minimum I will be pressing charges against the guy that was there, obviously,” she said.

