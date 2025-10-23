Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Praline's avatar
Eric Praline
Oct 24

Nobody should be assaulted, but when you cultivate an audience of weird gooners, you should know to take precautions.

Reply
Share
V900's avatar
V900
Oct 23

lol!

Imagine my surprise that a woman who gets rich selling intimacy online, may run into a confused customer who thought he was buying the real thing.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture