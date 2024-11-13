A. Jarrod Jenkins, the head of Policy, Outreach, and Education at Twitch, decried America as a “racist country” and claimed that America makes it difficult for women.

Libs of TikTok shared a TikTok video of Jenkins’ reaction to the election of President Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States writing on X, “Meet Artis Jenkins, the head of Global Policy and Customer Support at Twitch.”

She continued, “He goes on an anti-White rant, says America is a racist country, and blasts Trump and his supporters as bigots and misogynists. Why does CEO Dan Clancy stand for this?”

In the video, Jenkins states, “Like the saying goes, ‘Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.’ 2016 was not a fluke. Donald Trump is the most American President we’ve ever had and he reflects who America really is.”

“America is a racist country. America is a country that will prioritize a white candidate who is riddled with controversy and inadequacy and racism and bigotry over a highly qualified woman, over a highly qualified person of color,” he added.

Later in his video, he said, “The fact is there is no shortage of men and unfortunately women in this country who don’t want to see women win. They don’t want to see women lead. They don’t want to see women have agencies over their own bodies.”

“It’s terrifying because I see all women have to endure,” he continued. “My wife is working professional and she had to endure not one, but two C-sections. Fortunately, we’re a dual tech income household and we have some of the best health insurance that money can buy. But the reality is most people aren’t so privileged.”

“So in addition to be able to afford a C-section, we also have the privilege to have paid paternal leave. And as you all may know America is the only first world country without paid maternity leave. And I can go on and on about how America makes it difficult to be a woman, but everyone knows that. It’s just that no one seems to care,” Jenkins concluded.

Jenkins also expressed anti-white sentiments in a subsequent video, where he stated, “The reality is in the United States there will never be a world in which anyone other than white men have power. The best we can do is actually support people who have influence with other people who can have influence.”

