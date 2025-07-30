Twitch CEO Dan Clancy admitted that a number of streamers on the site are botting views to defraud the company.

In an interview with YouTuber Noah Kara, Clancy was asked how his company is using AI. He went on to share that it was using it for recommendations as well as to detect fraud.

Kara then questioned what Clancy meant by fraud. He answered, “Meaning people trying to defraud Twitch for some commerce, or ads, or whatever. That’s actually something we have to spend a ton of time on trying to catch people trying to find different loops and ways to get fake ads or whatever. So all sorts of stuff.”

Next, he shared that Twitch uses AI to detect bots. Once again, Kara asked if a lot of people view bot on the streamer.

Clancy replied, “Yes, that’s a constant battle. Absolutely. There’s third parties that do it. And especially when you get to ads, they try to view bot for ads. They view bot for all sorts of things.”

“The interesting thing is the view botting isn’t always like the streamer is complicit even. … There isn’t one big one. Most of the view botting and most of the fraud is not on a big streamer. It’s on a small streamer, but thousands of them. … Because if they can create a thousand bogus accounts and then they create view bots then they can create bogus revenue,” he explained.

This lends credence to speculation that much of the internet is indeed fake. Political and cultural commentator Vox Day observed back in 2023 that “a lot of it is most certainly fake.”

He added, “The metanet is what passes for SEO and data analysis, but it’s really nothing more than research for the framework upon which the fakernet is constructed. And the fakernet is more than AI-bots, it’s also astroturf campaigns, hasbarans and other paid shills, trolls both organic and inorganic, and roving hordes of SJWs looking for an opportunity to be outraged.”

What do you make of Clancy’s admission that Twitch has a view botting problem?

