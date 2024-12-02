David Jaffe, the director of Twisted Metal, attempted to defend the developers of Avowed by claiming they are “just trying to work” despite the fact they are injecting gender ideology into the game.

In a recent video upload, Jaffe shared his thoughts on Avowed saying, “If you’re the guys at Avowed and you’re getting pushback without any data. I mean think about this for a minute. You’re Elon Musk, you are the richest man in the world, you have the ear of the President Elect … and you are pushing back as the loudest voice on the forum that you own on a group of developers that are just trying to-. Not only just developers but renowned, beloved developers who have made some of the best RPGs ever. And they’re just trying to work. Ad you suddenly aim one of the world’s biggest spotlights on them, for what?”

He continued, “You don’t really know, do you, Elon? You don’t know how the pronouns are presented in that game. You don’t even understand what the context is. But the very nature of having pronouns — not that it would matter by the way, not that it should matter — the very nature of seeing a pronoun … is enough for Elon to tweet it out to the entire world.”

READ: Xbox Blocking Reviews Of 'Indiana Jones And The Great Circle' Until Game Goes Into Advanced Access

Jaffe then declared, “I think we should all — whether or not you agree politically or morally or whatever with pronouns or not — I think we should all kind of be on the side of Avowed and the developers.”

He explained, “Not because you agree with them, but because what kind of horses**t Mickey Mouse bully tactic is that that Elon’s doing? It like, ‘Dude, shut up! Do you not have enough attention?”

“You want to talk about crazy,” Jaffe elaborated. “Richest man in the world. And he’s upset. What a mental f***ed up human. And he’s upset because what some video game that maybe he wasn’t even going to play. ‘PRONOUNS!’ You guys, you can hate the pronouns, but talk about bootlicking. Arguably, one of the most powerful people on the planet and you’re siding with this guy for bullying a bunch of developers for that have done nothing in their lives but made games that most people love. What are you doing?”

To be clear it was discovered that pronouns would be in the game based on a menu from YouTuber Force Gaming who was sharing his footage and commentary after previewing the game.

READ: Xbox Blacklists Reviewer For "Harsh" 'Dragon Age: The Veilguard' Review And Demands Positive Comments For 'Avowed'

Former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern aka Grummz reacted to Fandom Pulse’s coverage of the pronouns being included in the game over on X.

He wrote, “I'm drawing a line. I'm rejecting any game that has pronouns in it (and you grammar nazis know what I mean, stop being stupid). I don't care if the game is good. A message must be sent. Pronouns promote the woke mind virus and gamers must send a clear message.”

Musk reacted to Grummz’s post, “Having pronouns in a fantasy video game is utterly unacceptable.”

READ: 'Avowed' Art Director Wants Supporters Of Donald Trump "To Feel The Sting Of Shame For The Rest Of Their Putrid Lives"

From there, Avowed Art Director Matt Hansen revealed he made the game explicitly to make Musk mad and promised that it likely includes even more woke ideology.

He wrote, “Sickos.jpg. I wanted to badly to make him mad with my game, and I cannot believe it actually happened.”

He then threatened, “just wait until you see the default, you said little s**t.”

It was then discovered that Hansen advocated discriminatory hiring policies.

In 2020 he wrote, “Reminder to Black artists out there who are looking for portfolio reviews or job advice: my DMs are open, and you will always have my priority. We got too many crusty white dudes in this field, please let me help you replace me one day - I want to go back to living in the woods.”

In March 2024, he reacted to another post from Elon Musk. Musk wrote at the time, “It should not be acceptable for any company in the gaming industry to be racist & sexist against ‘white guys.’”

Hansen retorted, “Oh, Elon, you sweet summer child, this will only embolden me, you sad sack of s**t.”

READ: 'Dead By Daylight' Developer Allegedly Forcing Employees To Undergo "Wheel Of Privilege" DEI Training

Furthermore, Hansen then advocated for including pronouns in every single game he works on moving forward.

Moreover, Archbishop Alexander Sample of the Archdiocese of Portland also explains why including pronouns is part of a slippery slop that can lead to mutilation.

He writes, “To some, supporting aspects of social transition may seem benign, even humane, such as using someone’s preferred pronouns and actively affirming his or her perceived gender. However, while well-intentioned, this kind of endorsement may help shepherd a young person on a path of unnecessary medicalization.”

His Excellency continues, “Social transition is often the first step towards hormones and surgery. A 2020 survey of transgender and nonbinary youth found that 64% of respondents were either already receiving cross-sex hormones or desired to do so. Danish researchers who first used puberty blockers on gender dysphoric children found that social transition increased the likelihood that dysphoria would persist and result in medicalization.”

“Social transition can also include practices such as breast-binding and genital tucking, both of which have been shown to have averse effects on physical health, like testicular torsion and reduced fertility in males, and abnormal lung function and back pain in females,” he notes. “Moreover, a 2020 study on the effects of social transition found that family and peer relations, but not social transition status, predicted psychological functioning.”

What do you make of Jaffe’s comments? Become a paid member to leave a comment and let us know.

NEXT: 'Avowed' Lead Environmental Artist Says "This Is The Most Confident I've Ever Been" Ahead Of Game's Release