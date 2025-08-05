Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SK's avatar
SK
Aug 5

At first I was offended, but now I find it telling, that media started describing superheros as people "of the cloth" instead of people "of the cape." Historically, a man or woman of the cloth is a member of the clergy, a monk, or a nun. Displacing this time-honored human calling for imaginary "metahumans" reveals what gods the people of today worship and praise.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Aug 5

I've not hid that I was in H-wood (industry) back in the 70s. Partially involved a little later, before I was completely out - as an actor.

How many hundreds of people have I alerted over the years (and many more as witnesses to the "arguments") that H-wood is not about money, despite what the media tells us. H-wood is about message. It always has been. The little hat tribe doesn't care about the money, they care about inserting a toxic message that will destroy goyim culture. There, I said it. Call me what you will.

But from production on down, the primary goal of H-wood is message. This is why good shows get canceled. Why? The message wasn't toxic enough. I've been on Focus Groups where producers glean the emotive reactions, read the audience assessments, and decide the fate of a show. This is why bad shows get renewed. Why? Because the idiot goyim will complain but watch it and consume the toxin anyway because they're "holding out hope" it gets better. Read the reviews.

Why do little-hat producers brag in interviews that they've found the perfect curse word to get past TV censors? That word being "Jesus?" Money? Or message?

The problem is, people are generally good people, despite our faults. We want good in our lives. So we don't want to believe that there is such a viewpoint in this world as "goyim."

I can't stress this enough. Evil people who believe in Lucifer want you destroyed. There are reasons the little hat tribe wants us not only ruined, but dead. Yes, dead. Deep rabbit hole no one would believe - because we want to believe in good.

People want the truth? Movies are mockery and that goes far far deeper than just verbal mockery. But it will suffice here: "You can't handle the truth!"

There is nothing redeeming about H-wood; it needs to die. Trump had arranged a "deal" of sorts with Gibson, Stallone and someone else about regenerating H-wood to be something better. We can hope. But until then, I. Do. Not. Consume. H-wood.

I know this is long, but the goyim don't want to understand. They don't want the truth, though they say they do. They'll give H-wood another chance. "Open wide, here comes more toxins, you idiots."

Reply
Share
2 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture