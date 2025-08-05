Spend enough time listening to the noise coming out of Hollywood, and you’d think the industry was as invincible as the subjects of the cape flicks it’s been churning out. But if you dig beneath the carefully curated PR campaigns and the vapid red-carpet spectacles, you’ll see the cracks have already widened into chasms.

Many insiders have quietly admitted what the rest of the country is only beginning to suspect: The Hollywood system is in terminal decline.

The signs are everywhere, but few have been willing to connect the dots. Former industry insiders have been sounding the alarm for some time now, warning that even veterans with decades of credits are finding themselves unemployed.

In the past, if you had a solid audition reel, a respected agent, and a network of contacts, you could count on getting roles. Today, the game has changed. And not in a way that rewards talent or diligence.

Even A list talent is now competing for scraps. Roles that would have once gone to fresh faces just breaking into the game are instead fought over by seasoned actors with resumes a mile long. That’s not the mark of a thriving system. It’s the behavior of a cornered animal, chewing its own leg off to escape the trap.

READ: Why Christian Literature Still Matters and Why So Few Understand It

But it isn’t only the actors feeling the squeeze. Agencies are hemorrhaging revenue. Some are losing their union credentials because they can’t pay their clients.

If your talent agency can’t cover your check, it’s like your bank telling you to come back next month—maybe they’ll have your money then. That’s not an inconvenience. It’s a red, flashing neon sign that says “System Failure.”

The accelerating decline has infected every stratum of the industry. Pilot season, once the lifeblood of television, has all but collapsed. Whereas networks used to produce a hundred pilots in a cycle, insiders now estimate the figure has cratered to fewer than ten. You don’t need an MBA to see what that means: fewer shows, fewer jobs, fewer chances to build a sustainable career.

What happened? The lockdowns and restrictions didn’t help. Production costs skyrocketed as executives scrambled to comply with constantly shifting rules. But the deeper rot came from the industry’s pivot to streaming.

Studio execs once heralded the streaming revolution as the second coming. For a while, it did look like Netflix and its imitators would swallow the old guard whole. The formula was simple: Spend more, produce more, flood the zone with content, and reap the subscriber windfall.

It worked … until it didn’t.

We now know the streaming bubble was just that—a bubble. With subscriber growth slowing and easy credit evaporating, the same executives who trumpeted “Content is king!” are pulling the rug out. Budgets are slashed, projects are canceled mid-production, and development pipelines are clogged with derivative scripts nobody asked for. The ravenous hunger for content produced a glut of mediocrity. The volume strategy sacrificed craft, killed originality, and trained audiences to expect less.

If you want proof that Hollywood’s mythology has soured like old milk, you don’t need to look further than the stories of the people trying to survive there.

A friend of a friend—let’s call him Mike—recently packed up his life and left Los Angeles. Mike spent years working as a professional musician, scoring films and collaborating with big-name actors. For a while, he was living the dream; sleeping in William Shatner’s guest house while hustling between sessions.

You’d think that proximity to star power would inoculate him against hardship.

And you’d be wrong.

Mike watched colleagues: actors, producers, session musicians; slide down the same slope. As productions dried up, even people with solid credits had to start driving for Uber or picking up DoorDash shifts just to make rent.

“It’ll bleed your soul dry,” Mike told a friend after he returned to the Midwest. Those words hit harder than any trade article or earnings report.

Mike’s story may be anecdotal, but it shows that the decline isn’t just financial; it’s spiritual. The old promise of Hollywood was that if you sacrificed enough, worked hard enough, and stuck it out long enough, you’d eventually break through.

But you can’t build a future on a promise that’s already broken.

READ: The Case Against “Christian Fiction” and For Christian Storytelling

The recent SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes were supposed to be a reckoning—a chance for creatives to claw back a little dignity. And to their credit, many of them were fighting for something worth having: a living wage, protections against A.I., and fair residuals.

Yet even if every demand had been met, it wouldn’t have reversed the underlying decay. You can’t negotiate yourself out of an existential crisis.

Sure, a new contract might buy a few more years for the remaining insiders. But the studios already have an answer ready: offshoring, outsourcing, and algorithmically generated material.

It’s a dark irony that the same tools that promised a democratization of entertainment are now being turned against the people who built the medium.

This is the part no one wants to say out loud: Hollywood was never just a business. It was a cultural engine. For all its sins, it still shaped the collective imagination. It gave people stories that felt bigger than themselves.

But what happens when the engine seizes up? When the talent walks away or burns out? You don’t just lose jobs. You lose the last shared reference points tying the country together.

The decline is already showing up in the work. Go ahead; try to remember the last mainstream blockbuster that wasn’t a retread of intellectual property from forty years ago. Try to name a breakout star who wasn’t plucked from the wreckage of some other franchise.

You can’t, because Hollywood has no new ideas. The machine that once minted cultural currency is now debasing it.

Don’t take my word for it. Here’s national treasure Weird Al Yankovic explaining why he no longer parodies popular songs:

READ: Sylvester Stallone Explains How 'Rocky' Is A Christian Film

Paradoxically, this collapse is also the greatest windfall for creative expression in decades. As the old system cannibalizes itself, smaller creators are seizing the opportunity to build alternatives.

Platforms like YouTube, Substack, and Kickstarter are proving you don’t need a studio’s blessing to tell stories that find an audience. You don’t even need to live within five hundred miles of Los Angeles. You just need the willingness to produce and the courage to connect directly with your audience.

That’s why so many former Hollywood professionals are finding more fulfillment in smaller cities, working on indie projects, and finally escaping the burnout cycle. When you cut out the middlemen, you discover that the audience never really cared about the studio logos. They cared about the stories and the human touch that made them matter.

So, what’s left of Hollywood’s future? The best-case scenario is a streamlined industry clinging to a handful of tentpole franchises, each costing a billion dollars to produce. The worst case is an A.I.-generated sludgefest of interchangeable content designed for passive consumption.

Neither outcome is particularly inspiring. But that’s why it’s time to stop pretending the old system can be saved.

The truth is, Hollywood was always a house of cards. For decades, it relied on a combination of cheap money, captive audiences, and a cultural monopoly. All of that is gone.

What’s left is the chance to build a better, parallel infrastructure without the parasites and the gatekeepers. A system that doesn’t require you to sign away your life to live in a crumbling metropolis where your next meal depends on a faceless executive’s whim.

That’s the real reason people are leaving: not just because the checks stopped clearing, but because the entire edifice can no longer justify the personal cost it demands.

For the first time in living memory, you don’t have to be in Hollywood to make movies—or to find an audience that cares.

Some people will mourn the fading of Hollywood. They’ll call it the end of an era.

They’re right. But they’re also missing the opportunity in front of them. Because while twilight is falling in Los Angeles, a million spotlights are flickering to life in small studios funded by private backers; not to mention garages and basements where indies with iPhones are weaving new stories.

And maybe that’s the greatest plot twist of all: Hollywood, which once demanded everything from everyone for the sake of make-believe, is finally forced to confront reality.

If you ask me, it couldn’t have happened to a more deserving institution.

If you want your book to compete in the 2025 market, you must be your own best editor before you hire one. Know what makes a book worth reading and what to cut.

And if you need professional eyes on your manuscript?

I edit books. Drop me a line. Let’s make your story sharper, tighter, and worth your readers’ time.

Brian Niemeier is a best-selling novelist, editor, and Dragon Award winner with over a decade in newpub. For direct, in-person writing and editing insights, join his Patreon.

NEXT: Why Hollywood Will Never Get Its Soul Back