The RPG world lost one of it’s biggest advocates today as Ernie Gygax Jr., son of Dungeons & Dragons creators Gary Gygax, passed away today.

While everyone in the RPG world knows Gary Gygax, his son Ernest Gary Gygax Jr. made incredible contributions to Dungeons & Dragons and tabletop gaming as a whole throughout his life.

Ernie Gygax was one of the first early playtesters of Dungeons & Dragons in the early 1970s, and played in sessions run by his father. He contributed the character “Tenser” to D&D lore that appeared on spells Tenser’s Floating Disc and other aspects of the setting.

He published Gygax Magazine, a great magazine celebrating D&D history, and on top of that, he revived TSR with a new iteration of the company along with Justin LaNasa and Stephen Dinehart. They planned to rerelease classics like Star Frontiers, though they were held up with a lot of legal challenges in the process because of Wizards of the Coast.

Ernie Gygax made his health problems known on February 8th on a Facebook post:

As I lie in the hospital the night before the Super Bowl. I take the time to pray that somehow Donna saw a spark of creative, loving cuddly bear, hidden inside a fat drunken man who had given up all hope ofa long life. Let alone romance and life long complete partnership with the woman of my dreams.

She told me early that alcohol and a relationship were never going to be attempted again. She had been far to responsible as a business woman and a I provider as a single mother of three boys. She didn't just kick me to the curb! Donna told this man, who imbibed a quart of 100 proof bourbon each and every day. Instead she said that I was a fine fellow and that I could ask her out again after I was sober for a YEAR!

Goal accepted and after a handful of years joyfully dating. We displayed our mutual total love and commitment on September 7th at the Geneva Lake Museum. In the place where my father's legacy is honored in the E. Gary Gygax room.

Donna is such a selfless and beautiful mate, who has worked very hard to keep me getting the best and medical aid, even to the point of sitting in uncomfortable chairs overnight as I would slip in and out of consciousness. Tomorrow she is coming back to watch the big event on a mid-sized screen with a hospital min-speaker.

So far she spends a night or two in the thriftious hotels she can find. She drives my 2000 Buick Century an hour almost two. Truly we don't have the funds for this, let alone the 4 to 7 weeks of antibiotic IV's each and every day at the same time every session. Any real collector may examine my collectable treasures. This would not be a thrift or fire sale. It is an attempt to get needed aid without my doing another GoFundMe. When my health allows, I will run planned 1st edition D&D games towards my medical expenses and old vehicle repairs.

My bride is incredible and such love and commitment, that I was given a chance to meet and bond with an Angel.

Today, Bouchra Gygax posted the sad news of Ernie’s passing:

It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that Ernest Gary Jr. Gygax has passed away this morning. As we all grief, let's keep his mom, Mary Gygax , his wife Donna, and all his brothers and sister and his friends in your prayers. Many of you knew him as the man who loved life and loved to play. We will also remember him as a fighter. We will dearly miss him.

As you can understand, this is very difficult times for the whole family and especially for Luke Gygax who flew overnight trying to make it to say one last goodbye. Luke will make a post as soon as he is able to.

RPG players and D&D enthusiasts across X are mourning the tabletop developer and reminiscing on the great work he did for the community.

D&D expert Kevin Lamb posted pictures with Gygax, saying, “Farewell Ernie, see you on the other side.”

Kneon from Clownfish TV said, “I'm hearing that Ernie Gygax, son of Dungeons & Dragons co-creator Gary Gygax, has passed. Pour one out for him and his family. I talked to Ernie once for a couple of hours. He was a very genuine person who was passionate about gaming, gamers, and his father's legacy. RIP.”

This is a sad day for gamers everywhere, and Fandom Pulse wishes the family condolences and we urge to offer prayers for Ernie Gygax’s eternal soul.

