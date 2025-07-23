The Trump administration isn't pulling punches when it comes to ABC's unhinged daytime talk show The View, with White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers delivering a brutal assessment of Joy Behar after the co-host's latest anti-Trump meltdown.

The latest drama started when Behar claimed Trump is "jealous" of Barack Obama during Wednesday's episode. "The thing about him is he's so jealous of Obama, because Obama is everything that he is not: Trim, smart, handsome, happily married, and can sing Al Green's song 'Let's Stay Together' better than Al Green," Behar ranted. "And Trump cannot stand it. It's driving him crazy."

Rogers didn't hold back in response: "Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. It's no surprise that The View's ratings hit an all-time low last year. She should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump's historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air."

The warning about being "pulled off air" carries extra weight following CBS's recent cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Hollywood elites are already crying political persecution, with Jamie Lee Curtis bizarrely claiming "they're trying to silence people" and conflating the Colbert cancellation with congressional efforts to defund NPR.

Curtis told reporters, "It's bad. He's a great, great guy. They just cut NPR and you know, Public Broadcasting. Yes, they're trying to silence people, but that won't work. It won't work. We will just get louder." Her confusion between private network decisions and government funding reveals how disconnected these celebrities are from basic business realities.

The View has become a daily dose of Trump Derangement Syndrome masquerading as daytime television. Behar and her fellow hosts, like Whoopi Goldberg, have transformed what was once a talk show into a political propaganda outlet that regularly attacks the President and his supporters. The show's format has devolved into little more than a liberal echo chamber where conservative viewpoints are shouted down or mocked.

The View told Variety they are actually “up in total viewers and women 18-49, versus the comparable weeks last season, to its most-watched in four years” and “season to date, ‘The View’ is ranking No. 1 in households and total viewers among all network daytime talk shows and news programs for the fifth straight season.”

Despite The View's claims about ratings success, the show's political obsession has alienated mainstream viewers who tune in to daytime television for entertainment, not lectures about their political choices. Normal Americans don't want to be called fascists while eating lunch.

Trump has been on a roll lately, calling out failing talk shows, previously stating that Jimmy Kimmel's ABC late-night show would be "NEXT to go in the untalented Late Night Sweepstakes." The President clearly sees an opportunity to highlight how these shows have abandoned entertainment in favor of political activism.

The entertainment industry's reflexive politicization of everything has created a toxic environment where basic business decisions get reframed as censorship. When shows like The Late Show get canceled for poor performance, Hollywood immediately cries persecution rather than examining why audiences are rejecting their content. Perhaps everyone would be better off if The View actually is next in getting the cancel sweepstakes.

