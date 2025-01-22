Donald Trump and his administration are shutting down federal DEI departments and have instructed departments to put employees working in these departments on paid administrative leave.

On his first day back in office President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled “Reforming the Federal Hiring Process and Restoring Merit to Government Service.”

In the order President Trump observed, “Current Federal hiring practices are broken, insular, and outdated. They no longer focus on merit, practical skill, and dedication to our Constitution.”

He continued, “Federal hiring should not be based on impermissible factors, such as one’s commitment to illegal racial discrimination under the guise of ‘equity,’ or one’s commitment to the invented concept of ‘gender identity’ over sex. Inserting such factors into the hiring process subverts the will of the People, puts critical government functions at risk, and risks losing the best-qualified candidates.”

READ: Jack Posobiec Explains What The Woke Lite Or Diet Woke Are

The order then detailed a new hiring plan for the federal government. It states that the government will “prioritize recruitment of individuals committed to improving the efficiency of the Federal government, passionate about the ideals of our American republic, and committed to upholding the rule of law and the United States Constitution.”

It also declares that it will “prevent the hiring of individuals based on their race, sex, or religion, and prevent the hiring of individuals who are unwilling to defend the Constitution or to faithfully serve the Executive Branch.”

Now a memorandum from the United States Office of Personnel Management instructs offices and agency sub-units to shut down DEIA offices. Specifically it states that agency heads “send an agency-wide notice to employees informing them of the closure and asking employees if they know of any efforts to disguise these programs by using coded or imprecise language.”

Next, it states to “send notifications to all employees of DEIA offices that they are being placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately as the agency takes steps to close/end all DEIA initiatives, offices, and programs.

It then orders that agency heads shut down websites, social media accounts, and other outward facing media of DEIA offices.

READ: 'Shazam!' Actor Zachary Levi Says Gavin Newsom's Response To LA Fire "Is Criminally Negligent"

It then instructs agency heads to “cancel any DEIA-related trainings, and terminate any DEIA-related contractors” as well as to “withdraw any final or pending documents, directives, orders, materials, and equity plans issued by the agency.”

All of this is to be completed by 12:00 PM EST on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

Agency heads must also submit a “written plan for executing a reduction-in-force action regarding the employees who work in a DEIA office” and create "a list of all contract descriptions or personnel position descriptions that were changed since November 5, 2024 to obscure their connection to DEIA programs.”

What do you make of the Trump administration shutting these DEI departments down and planning to fire the employees who worked in them?

NEXT: Mark Hamill Announces He Will Protest Trump's Inauguration By Quitting Social Media For One Week, Then Posts Again 8 Hours Later