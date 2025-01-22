Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BigOinSeattle's avatar
BigOinSeattle
Jan 23, 2025

I wonder why paid leave? Why can’t the president just fire them. Color me disappointed especially after his crypto rug pull.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture