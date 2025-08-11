Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Aug 11Edited

"In a post to BlueSky" tells me pretty much what I need to know. The "bisexual lighting" on that top picture tells me all the rest.

Boo. Hoo.

Reply
Share
Proto's avatar
Proto
Aug 11

It's a studio that makes hipster games that should have never been made to work on such a big IP like Tron to begin with. Because when I think Tron, I think Thomas Was Alone.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture