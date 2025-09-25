With Tron: Ares set to hit theaters October 10, 2025, Disney’s decision to exclude franchise cornerstone Bruce Boxleitner looks increasingly like a strategic blunder that could doom the film before audiences even enter the Grid.

The Jared Leto-led sequel arrives at a critical juncture for the Tron franchise, which has struggled to maintain momentum since 2010’s Legacy. Disney canceled Tron 3 in 2015, leaving fans in limbo for nearly a decade. Now, as the studio attempts to revive the property, they’ve alienated their most dedicated advocate.

Tron: Ares follows a highly sophisticated AI program sent from the digital world into reality on a dangerous mission, marking humanity’s first encounter with AI beings. Greta Lee stars as ENCOM CEO Eve Kim, with Jeff Bridges returning as Kevin Flynn. Director Joachim Rønning positions the story as evolution with fresh faces, but the absence of Tron himself raises red flags about the film’s connection to its roots.

Boxleitner originated both Alan Bradley, the computer programmer at ENCOM, and his digital counterpart Tron in the groundbreaking 1982 original. The security program’s battle against the Master Control Program became the franchise’s defining conflict. He reprised both roles in Legacy, bridging generational gaps and maintaining continuity that fans cherished.

The actor’s recent comments reveal Disney never even approached him for Ares. “I was asked constantly, ‘Are you in it? Are you in it? Are you in it?’ I said, ‘No, they didn’t ask.’ Simple as that,” Boxleitner explained, adding he’s “done with it” after years of Disney’s inconsistent treatment.

Fan reaction suggests trouble ahead. The Angry Badger captured widespread sentiment: “But yeah, know that guy, the actual character of the first movie that we like, that we wanted a sequel to, where is he?”

Boxleitner’s frustration stems from legitimate grievances. “I’m done with it. I’ve moved on. I hate to say that, but it’s been too up and down for me. I would rather not just keep going,” he told /Film, citing Disney’s pattern of false starts and cancellations.

As October approaches, Tron: Ares faces the challenge of winning over skeptical fans who view Boxleitner’s absence as corporate disrespect. The franchise’s most passionate champion now sits on the sidelines, potentially taking decades of goodwill with him.

