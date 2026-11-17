Tripwire Interactive posted a short statement on November 9: the studio behind Killing Floor and Maneater has cut 36 people. It is the second round of layoffs this year, after 23 jobs went in March, and the two rounds add up to 59 jobs in under a year. The company is not closing. The statement says Maneater 2 is in active development, work on Killing Floor 3 continues, and the Tripwire Presents publishing label carries on. It calls the cuts “certainly not an easy decision, but unfortunately a necessary one.” It gives no reason for them.