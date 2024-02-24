Keffals on Instagram

Of all the dark and sordid places you can go on the internet, scrolling through a leftist's Twitter feed might be one of the worst. All manners of degeneracy, from the worship of communist dictators to the defense of pedophilia as an "orientation," are put on display without shame. These beliefs are often pushed by major YouTube and Twitch streamers, who profit greatly from pushing the ideals of socialism and "gender identity" to an audience of impressionable adolescents. Clara "Keffals" Sorrenti, who is a biological male, is one such streamer. He is notorious for his aggressive defense of "gender-affirming care," even going so far as to proclaim that he will "trans your children."

This transgender Canadian has now found himself in hot water after fellow left-wing streamer Vaush exposed himself live on stream as an enjoyer of adult content, much of which featured graphic depictions of animals and children. Keffals, who has defended Vaush's degenerate behavior in the past, was quick to try and distance himself from the controversy. Unfortunately for Keffals, this shined a light on his own questionable past.

Keffals defending Vaush on Discord

Keffals has long advocated that he would help underage children receive DIY hormone replacement therapy if their parents refused to "affirm" their gender confusion. He has also received scrutiny due to his connection to a Discord server known as "Catboy Ranch," which was allegedly filled with adults and minors roleplaying kink fetishes. The "catboys" would receive a collar to wear in real life as part of the roleplaying. This behavior has obviously attracted plenty of negative attention for Keffals, who often would employ his army of Twitter followers to "ratio" his detractors in an attempt to silence criticism.

YouTuber Mutahar (@SomeOrdinaryGamers) recently began looking into a GoFundMe campaign that had been organized in response to a supposed "swatting" that Keffals claimed made him a "victim of the London Police." During a fiery back and forth on Twitter, Keffals tried to deflect from Mutahar's questions about the GoFundMe. He even boasted that the infamous Discord server was still active and then linked to it before protecting his account.

Mutahar responding to Keffals on Twitter

Despite Keffals' claim that the London Police busted into his home and put a gun to his head, the London Police Service issued a conflicting version of the story.

“Officers did not conduct what is sometimes referred to as a ‘dynamic entry’ into Ms. Sorrenti’s residence. Rather, they knocked on the door, announced themselves as police officers, and occupants answered. Any attempt by uninvolved third parties to suggest otherwise is inaccurate and irresponsible.”

Keffals claimed that the swatting was perpetrated by members of the online forum Kiwi Farms, a controversial site that Keffals has attempted to have taken offline in the past. The GoFundMe, which as of now sits at $101,333, was created to support his "legal fund," as well as to cover his moving expenses. The legal fund was for his lawsuit against the London Police for "emotional damage" that he sustained, but as of yet, no lawsuit has been filed.

Keffals live streaming on Twitch

Kiwi Farms users have been vocally critical of Keffals' past behavior, calling him out for his alleged substance abuse, as well as misappropriating his charity funds to go on a vacation to Ireland. Although Keffals has recently admitted to having done some of the things he has been accused of, no legal charges have yet been filed against him.

