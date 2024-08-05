Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Baron's avatar
Mike Baron
Aug 5, 2024

How much does this creature weigh? Does it outweigh Gina by a hundred pounds? She's too smart to entertain this fool.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Dave's avatar
Dave
Aug 8, 2024

The reaction of the man to immediately want to fight is a very manly response.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture