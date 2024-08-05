A former U.S. Army Special Forces sergeant and current MMA fighter named Alana McLaughlin challenged to fight Gina Carano after the Mandalorian actress has been critical of the man pretending to be a woman winning Olympic boxing matches.

Gina Carano posted on X about the challenge, “This person challenged me to a fight, called me a bunch of hateful names and encouraged people to do the same and then blocked me, screaming how transphobic I was. It’s just mind blowing how cowardly this is and it also makes me feel utterly sorry for them.”

McLaughlin’s challenge to Gina Carano follows in the wake of the Olympics boxing scandal, where two trans men have been allowed to compete in the women’s boxing matches because they identified as women. People were up in arms after these two men were seen badly beating up their female opponents at the Olympics.

Carano went on lambasting the former U.S. Army Special Forces sergeant, saying that he should not be allowed to continue fighting against women: “But not sorry enough to say it is a good idea to continue letting this person compete against women on a professional or any platform unless mutually consented on. Sure, if there’s a super fight and both opponents agree to the arrangement, well.. that’s on the individual choosing to participate but it shouldn’t be permitted in professional, amateur or high school sports. Like I said before, fighting women on steroids is tough as hell, it is cheating, giving one opponent a complete advantage over the other and has changed the course of many women’s lives who would not cheat to get ahead.

McLaughlin has a professional MMA record of 1-0-0 as a man fighting against women. He made his fighting debut on September 10, 2021, against French female MMA fighter Celine Provost, winning the fight with a rear-naked choke in the second round.

Carano, a former MMA fighter herself, went on to explain: “Fighting someone producing their own natural testosterone is going to be, the major majority of the time, an awful outcome for women in sports. This will definitely affect which sports women participate in, we will see those numbers go down not up. Do what you want with your body, mind and soul but don’t be surprised when you feel push back when people don’t feel the same when it comes to things like this affecting their nieces and daughters, sisters and mothers futures and health. Women are losing out on huge opportunities, livelihoods and are being put in danger, there is no question about this, it is happening before our eyes no matter how they try and manipulate words.”

Carano was proven right, and Irish boxer Kellie Harrington, an Olympic Gold Medalist in 2021, has already openly stated that she will refuse to compete against any boxers who are biological males in the Olympics.

Carano also pointed out the elephant in the room: “Why is it that transgender people are only going from men’s sports into women’s sports 99.9% of the time instead of vice versa (why do you think that is🤔). I don’t see this controversy in men’s sports.

The answer, of course, is that females won’t be competitive against men. Let us know in the comments what you think about a male former U.S. Army Special Forces sergeant wanting to beat up our favorite Mandalorian actress.

By Jack Dunn

