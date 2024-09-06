Yesterday, fans and friends were hit with a myriad of tragic news in the fantasy books world, from Baen author Howard Andrew Jones to independent author Lori Janeski and fantasy writer and teacher Holly Lisle.

Howard Andrew Jones has been lighting sword & sorcery on fire with his Hanuvar series from Baen Books in the last couple of years, delighting readers with classic-style storytelling in his incredible writing. Unfortunately, one of his friends posted this sad news yesterday:

Second, Lori Janeski, best known for her independent work on The Carter Files, was involved in a bad car crash. Her husband has posted updates and urged fans to pray for them.

Finally, Holly Lisle, author of dozens of fantasy and paranormal romance books, passed away at the age of 64. She was best known for her online author’s courses “How To Think Sideways” and “How To Revise Your Novel,” which taught thousands of authors systems for completing novels and honing their craft.

Fandom Pulse urges our audience to pray for Howard Andrew Jones, Lori Janeski, and Holly Lisle as well as their families in these difficult times. Yesterday was a rough day for fantasy fans, readers, and authors.