The media seems to have gotten ahold of the Neil Gaiman situation with outlets from The New York Times to the Washington Post after half a year of sitting on the story. It might have been more than simply protecting the Sandman creator, as the Tortoise Podcast editor revealed Neil Gaiman’s lawyers threatened them over their expose.

Neil Gaiman was rocked this week with an interview with his former nanny Scarlett Pavlovich for New York Magazine detailing graphic and horrific details on her claims of sexual abuse against the American Gods writer.

Part of the odd situation about the Neil Gaiman story is how these details have been well-known for nearly a year because of the work of Tortoise Podcast and Fandom Pulse detailing the abuse allegations against Gaiman.

Moreover, women have been warning about Gaiman for years with nine women now making allegations about him, according to recent reports, and he’s given signs through his works with his creepy fetishes inserted into books like The Sandman, as well as his virtue signaling about his polyamorous degenerate lifestyle with Amanda Palmer that led to personal problems for the author over the last several years.

However, the story is finally out because of an in-depth interview with accuser Scarlett Pavolvich that revealed disgusting details about the American Gods author. The mainstream media is finally reporting on it, and Neil Gaiman even replied with a bizarre blog post claiming there was no abuse.

Paul Caruana Galizia is a storied journalist who reports and edits for Tortoise Media, having worked on the Neil Gaiman story that they spent months pouring over information from multiple victims. Tortoise revealed texts, legal documents, and even phone calls between Neil Gaiman and his victims that paint quite a different picture than Gaiman posted on his blog.

Now that the story’s out, Paul Caruana Galizia revealed that amid his reporting, Neil Gaiman sent his lawyers to threaten Tortoise Media into silence, which might explain a portion of the mainstream media blackout on the story over the last six months.

Galizia posted to X, “’American Gods’ author Neil Gaiman denies sexual assault allegations – The Washington Post. Neil Gaiman says he’s breaking his silence. But the silence was his doing. He respondd to the allegations we put to him last year – in lengthy legal letters…”

He continued, “…each one carrying a threat of defamation and privacy claims, each one demanding that we don’t quote the letters or give any indication where the material they contained came from. Because aside from being a feminist, Gaiman is a free speech champion.”

It’s odd that The Sandman creator would specifically demand letters not be quoted or for them to source the material. It seems like Gaiman’s lawyers were more interested in attacking the credibility of the reporting by trying to make less evidence available, more than them actually trying to say Tortoise was defaming the author.

It's another mark where it gets worse for Neil Gaiman and his literary empire, as the situation compounds into worse looks for the author.

