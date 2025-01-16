Fandom Pulse

Jan 17, 2025

It is a pickle. The number and kind of lying women date back to Potifer's wife or the woman in Solomon's court who overlay her infant. Yet Weinstein, Clinton, the Paki Rape Gang men are real.

Women will lie for revenge, for political and profit advantage, and to escape even minor consequences. Worse, they enjoy drama, so will bandwagon; lying about some earlier promiscuity that they'd do again, given half a chance.

Corrupt men find these lying women very useful, and the world they build together is hard on honest men and women alike.

But it is very very profitable for lawyers.

Justice is elusive where men and women do not fear God. Christ have mercy.

DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
Jan 17, 2025

Neil is a horrible scum bag.

