A relatively new rumor provides a ton of new information about an alleged Total War: Warhammer 40,000 game that Creative Assembly is working on.

YouTuber Chapter Maser Valrak shared a ton of his information to his channel at the end of December where he shared that Creative Assembly is indeed working on a Total War: Warhammer 40,000 game and that it recently did a friends and family test for the game back in October 2024.

He went on to share that announcement could come in June with a test planned for February 2026 and an official release sometime in the Fall or Winter of 2026.

On top of these dates, he also shared details about the campaign maps as well as new mechanics that might be featured in the game.

For the campaign maps he said it will be “galaxy maps where you battle for like system control on the ground and in space.”

“Now, this source did say they’re not sure if space battles will be in the game at launch, but most likely,” he added. “It’s nice to start hearing rumors that it’s not just going to be ground battles, there’s going to be a lot of things added to the space part of the game as well because that is a massive, massive part of Warhammer 40,000.”

As far as game mechanics, he shared that there will be air combat that was originally developed for a canceled Total War: World War I game. He said the game will feature “mechanics like dog fights for bi-planes and stuff like that.” He noted this would likely apply to things like Valkyries and Walkers.

Moving on to factions, he shared that the game will likely include Space Marines, Chaos Space Marines, Orks, and Eldar. He also noted, “These will apparently be launching apparently with sub factions attached to them as well.”

He then speculated, “It’s probably going to be launching with the main poster boys, which is probably going to be Ultramarines, but I would love maybe Blood Angels, Dark Angels, Imperial Fist, White Scars to be attached to them as well and maybe have certain hero characters attached them: Lysander, Guilliman for the Ultramarines, Azrael for the Dark Angels, Dante for the Blood Angels, etc…”

What do you make of this rumor?

