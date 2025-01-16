Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lankester Merrin's avatar
Lankester Merrin
Jan 16, 2025

Ah yes, Creative Assembly. Together with Frontier, the most disturbing case of Denuvo fetish in the entire gaming world. One would think they own the shares or something. Their obsession with that malware is ludicrous, they will happily sacrifice their sales and reputation just to keep it going in perpetuity in each of their game, no matter how old or insignificant. Together with their egregious microtransactions (even blood effects are sold extra) and long history of anti-consumer behaviour, I am not going to hold my breath for this one.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture