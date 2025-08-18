Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gridhunter's avatar
Gridhunter
Aug 18

Pretty face paid to say what's put in front of her.

*It's OK, ConservAnon. Just participate in the humiliation ritual. You don't have to be upset!*

Reply
Share
AJ's avatar
AJ
Aug 18

Tomi Lahren was on my no-watch list way back when she revealed she was pro-abortion, so this isn't a surprise. She's a social liberal and always has been; she is not a friend to traditional norms or conservative republicanism.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture