Evil Hat Productions was developing a Tomb Raider tabletop RPG, but now reports are coming in that the project has been canceled.

Tomb Raider is a beloved video game property as an action-adventure IP, something that is ripe for the picking for a tabletop RPG iteration of the game. The gaming company Crystal Dynamics licensed their property to Evil Hat Productions, a company known for their activism rather than their quality project.

Evil Hat Productions signed the infamous “Gamers 4 Harris” list last year. One gamer called them “total communists” when talking about how the company is known for their extremist political agendas.

When rumors of the project first surfaced, along with concept art from Evil Hat, fans were tepid on the project. It came out quickly that the lead writer was Rae Nedjadi, a self described “Filipino-Algerian” and “as queer as you would expect.” He listed his X bio as “He/they,” pointing out he’s a Nebula Award winner from SFWA and also saying he’s “Queer, transmasc, disabled.”

Also working on the project was April Kit Wash, who wrote the game Thirsty Sword Lesbian, who has pronouns in her bio that say “she/her or gay/ghem.”

With such designers, it was obvious there were going to be problems. But the cover art was even more perplexing. Instead of featuring Lara Croft, the art has a party of what appears to be diversity hire antifa activists, including a large black woman who definitely appears to be a lesbian. While Lara Croft is present, she’s relegated to the background behind these activists.

Crystal Dynamics announced that they would be ending the collaboration over “creative differences,” which is clearly because the Tomb Raider fanbase didn’t take well to the woke activism skinsuit of the Tomb Raider franchise. But the story has a deeper element.

An insider close to the company spoke exclusively with Fandom Pulse, saying there was a free-to-play Tomb Raider tabletop RPG already developed, done internally at Crystal Dynamics by a now-former employee.

Despite this, Crystal Dynamics ignored their employee’s work and went to Evil Hat Productions to develop it anyway. The author actually offered to use his free version and help Evil Hat create a non-woke version, but was shot down in the process. Evil Hat wanted the woke version, according to our insider.

It seems that it was Evil Hat’s undoing in the whole process, as now the project is gone and no longer in development, leaving Tomb Raider fans without a tabletop RPG game, but probably for the better given what they were doing with the property.

What do you think of the Tomb Raider RPG getting canceled? Leave a comment and let us know.

For a great novel with a classic sword & sorcery feel, read The Demon’s Eye, an incredible new classic fantasy novel. Support Fandom Pulse!

NEXT: Dungeons & Dragons Vice-President Jess Lanzillo Announces Retirement After Multiple High-Level Exits From The Brand