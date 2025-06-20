It’s fun watching the social justice movement collapse in real time. There’s just no market for it, which has been the case all along. But they’re not going to go away, they’ve got the full media on their side except us, so it’s going to be a long battle. Glad to have you all here!

We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.