Tom Hardy clarified comments that studio politics allegedly killed a Venom and Spider-Man film.

Hardy, who played Eddie Brock and Venom in three films as well as in a cut scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home was reportedly asked by Bingeworthy TV Podcast host Mike DeAngelo about studio politics affecting a Venom crossover with Spider-Man.

The Playlist’s Rodrigo Perez reported, “Mike DeAngelo asked if it was studio politics. His own children were asking: why did there not have a Venom crossover with Spider-Man?”

Hardy responded, “Same problem with my children as well. I don’t know how to answer that question.”

“We got close,” he elaborated. “We got as close as I could possibly imagine getting, apart from doing a film together, which I would have loved to have done because that just means so much fun.”

Hardy was then quoted as saying, “And for all the reasons that you explained ultimately in there.” DeAngelo’s comments are not included in the article, but Perez reported that Hardy was “alluding to the politick question.”

Nevertheless, Hardy went on to explain why he wanted the crossover to happen, “Fundamentally, for me, it would be for the kids. Because, you know, as much as adults love superhero films, as you can tell by the box office when they’re successful, I think I’m constantly reminded by children how important these characters are.”

“And they don’t know why their favorite characters aren’t in films together,” he concluded.

Now, in a separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hardy made it clear that he did not say that studio politics killed the crossover film. He was asked, “You’ve mentioned before that Venom and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man almost paired up for a project, but it was then killed by studio politics. Were you driving that idea or was it Marvel Studios?

Hardy responded, “I didn’t say that at all. That’s kind of moved on from a very simple quote that I said specifically about my children watching Venom. It’s hard to explain to a young child why their favorite superheroes can’t be in a film together and that’s such a shame.”

“And we almost got it, but it didn’t happen, which is the truth. It didn’t happen. And we almost got together because I remember being in the Spider-Man movie and you know it was connected, and it just didn’t happen,” he continued. “The trilogy is now over and it didn’t happen. So, it didn’t get killed by anything, it just didn’t happen.”

Hardy reiterated, “I’ve been misquoted there. People get excited about anything Venom or anything to do with superheroes and stuff and it’s sort of taken on another life. I just want to be clear that I didn’t say that.”

What do you make of Tom Hardy’s clarification?

