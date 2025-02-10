Actor Tom Cruise played coy when he was asked if the upcoming Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is the final film in the franchise.

In an interview with Empire, when asked if the upcoming film is the last one, Cruise laughed saying, “You gotta see the movie.”

He added, “It’s a hard thing for me to discuss at the moment, because it really is something that you have to experience.”

Cruise did go on to describe it as “Homeric” and that it is “an epic, emotional journey of the entire franchise.”

READ: 'Agatha All Along' Showrunner Claims Agatha Was "Married" To Death "In Some Witchy Way"

While Cruise played coy, director Christopher McQuarrie appeared to be more forthcoming when asked a similar question.

He said, “It is, I hope, the satisfying conclusion to a 30-year story arc.”

“I’m pretty confident that people are going to feel that the title was appropriate,” he added.

Paramount Pictures released the first teaser trailer for the film back in November. It has racked up 24.2 million views so far.

READ: New Star Wars Rey Movie Writer Explains How He's Approaching The Film

However, it is unclear if the film will find success at the box office. The most recent film in the franchise, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One only managed to garner a total of $565.8 million at the box office and only grossed $172.6 million domestically.

To put that in perspective. Mission: Impossible - Fallout, which released in 2018 and is the top performing film in the franchise grossed $787.6 million globally and $220.1 million domestically.

In fact, Dead Reckoning is only the fourth highest grossing Mission: Impossible film out of the seven made. Ghost Protocol and Rogue Nation also best it. And that’s all without factoring in inflation.

If you factor in inflation, the film is the worst performing Mission: Impossible film to date.

What do you make of Cruise’s comments? Will this be his last Mission: Impossible film?

NEXT: Marvel's 'Armor Wars' Series No Longer A Top Priority At Studio Says Producer