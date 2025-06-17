Fandom Pulse

Joseph L. Wiess
Jun 18, 2025

Why do we have to bring intersectionality into everything?

JRR Tolkien was a white man who fought in a war. He wrote parts of his book during that war.

Stop trying to destroy western civilization.

I am so damned tired of this creeping communism that devours everything good and leaves nothing but shit on the sidewalk behind it.

Leave Tolkien out of it, leave Lewis out of it.

Just get over it and get a real life.

Jim Nealon's avatar
Jim Nealon
Jun 17, 2025

"Put down and stand far from Durthagil, one of the lesser Rings, lest it torment your mortal dreams with fabulous visions which lead unto waking nightmares."

-- any of Celebrimor's greater Smiths in Eregion, SA

