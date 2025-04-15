Fandom Pulse

Brian McGuinness
Apr 16, 2025

If they make more films of the caliber of Godzilla Minus One then I'll gladly go see them. It is the one monster film I have bought the DVD of. I never knew Toho was involved with My Hero Academia, but that's a great series and I would love to see more seasons of the anime. I have read the first 18 manga volumes and plan to buy the rest. The Dr. Stone anime series is also good, but I haven't read the manga.

J.R. Logan
Apr 15, 2025Edited

Minus one would have been a watchable and interesting movie without Godzilla.

