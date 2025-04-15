Toho revealed a new mid-term plan that will extend through 2028 and revealed the company will be making significant investments in new content and will specifically be investing ¥15 billion in Godzilla.

As parts of its new Mid-Term plan that goes out to 2028, Toho revealed it plans to create “approximately 200 titles, captivating audiences across the globe.”

These 200 titles will be in the form of movies, animation, theatrical plays, digital games, and the creation of new and related IP. In order to make them the company announced it plans to invest ¥70 billion or around half a billion dollars.

The company specifically announced it wanted to “promote the development and release of digital games based on Godzilla and our hit anime series” which includes Haikyu!!, My Hero Academia, Dr. STONE, Jujutsu Kaisen, SPY X FAMILY, Kaiju No. 8, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, and The Apothecary Diaries.

For its film production, the company plans to increase the number of films it makes in-house to 10 by 2032. It also plans to increase the number of animation productions it creates increasing it from 14 to 30 by 2032. In order to do this, they also plan to double the number of employees from 60 to 120.

The company also shared that it is setting ¥120 billion or $841 million aside for mergers and acquisitions of new IP and content as well as opening of new multiplexes.

READ: Tom Hardy Clarifies Comments About Studio Politics Killing A Venom And Spider-Man Film: "I’ve Been Misquoted"

Specifically, it will invest ¥15 billion in Godzilla to “fully scale the IP business.” That is approximately $105 million.

The goal with Godzilla is to turn into “a broader IP-driven brand” from “a visual content business.” One of the ways the company plans to do this is by “linking it with a new membership service.”

It also plans to expand licensing opportunities and in-house product development, launch more amusement rides, open new Godzilla stories throughout Japan, create both console and mobile games, create content for TV as well as streaming platforms, and produce a new Godzilla film written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki.

READ: Poll: 65% Of Respondents "Extremely Concerned" About Netflix's 'The Chronicles Of Narnia' Adaptation

As for the membership service, the company revealed it will be called Toho-One and plans to launch in Japan in Spring 2026. The service will allow members to get free movie tickets to Toho Cinemas, get tours of Toho Studios, and have the opportunity to obtain exclusive anime goods, attend exclusive events for movies and plays, and obtain incentives for various games.

What do you make of Toho’s plans for Godzilla?

NEXT: 'House Of David' Creator Shares He's "Already Mapped" Entire Story That Will Span Multiple Seasons