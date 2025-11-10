Todd Howard shared an update on the progress that Bethesda is making with Elder Scrolls VI and when players can expect it to be released.

Speaking to GQ about the 10th anniversary of Fallout 4, Howard shared that it’s unlikely to see the game come out anytime soon describing as still being “a long way off.”

“I’m preaching patience,” he added. “I don’t want fans to feel anxious.”

However, he did reveal that the majority of the team at Bethesda is working on the game, “We have hundreds of people on Fallout right now, with 76 and some other things we’re doing, but The Elder Scrolls 6 is the everyday thing.”

Nevertheless, he indicated that it’s been too long since the release of Skyrim, “I do like to have a break between them, where it isn’t like a “plus one” sequel. I think it’s also good for an audience to have a break – The Elder Scrolls has been too long, let’s be clear. But we wanted to do something new with Starfield. We needed a creative reset.”

They are making progress on the game with Howard sharing they recently conducted a play test, “We did a big play test yesterday for The Elder Scrolls 6, and you have to really look at the screen and say, “What is this? What does this need? Where are we at?” Great games are played, not made. The screen doesn’t lie.”

Howard went on to reveal that his team also worked with the Make-A-Wish foundation to create an in-game character to honor someone. Finally, he reiterated that the game is still along ways off, “I like to just announce stuff and release it. My perfect version – and I’m not saying this is going to happen – is that it’s going to be a while and then, one day, the game will just appear.”

In fact, he indicated he and Bethesda might stealth release it similar to how they did Oblivion: Remastered earlier this year, “You might say that was a test run. It worked out well.”

The Elder Scrolls VI was announced back in 2018.

In 2023, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer indicated the game was still at least 5 years away. He said, “As I said with Elder Scrolls 6, it’s so far out it’s hard to understand what the platforms will even be at this point. It’s the same team that’s finishing Starfield, which comes out this September. So we’re talking about it being likely five-plus years away.”

In March 2024, the company shared that it had a playable build, “Last but not least, yes, we are in development on the next chapter - The Elder Scrolls VI. Even now, returning to Tamriel and playing early builds has us filled with the same joy, excitement, and promise of adventure.”

