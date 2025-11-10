Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Be Nimble's avatar
Jack Be Nimble
Nov 10

Given Bethesda's recent track record, gonna have to skip ES6.

Reply
Share
NeverForget1776's avatar
NeverForget1776
Nov 12

Announced in 2018 and as of 2025 is still years away. I;d say someone said something WAAAAAAY to soon in 2018. Then again this lengthy time frame could be due to things nit being discussed. GTA has ben delayed multipole times supposedly to "Polish it" but that's a cover. Sure some polish is being done but I bet that when the TakeTwo CEO got the first look at what the game was going to be he had a shit fit seeing how woke and ideological it was. I imagine he then ordered them to get rid of al that woke garbage and make 6 be like 5 and 4, ideological free and focused n fan satisfaction. I imagine her probably fired a few iditols too for creating that mess that now had to be fixed. Perhaps something similar has happened with Elder Scroll 6 exact instead of seeing a working copy of the gun and discovering it was filled with ideological crap, Howard likely already knew it was this way for the start and after seeing what kind of beating Ubiwoke took over following that path, Howard got smart and realized they needed to not repeat that FK'up.

The gaming industry from what I can tell is in a bit of a panic. Its finally hitting them that going woke does make one go broke. Just as with movies, games take 3-5 years (sometimes more) to go from concept to release and so their often behind the times of the culture when it changes quickly as has happened in 2025 and in no small part to Trumps victory. That sent a sign to the nation that the Woke Ideologues were NOT the majority they had been portrayed to be by our so honest and trustworthy news media and entertainment industry.

They can keep pissing away $$ but for only so long and it's looking like as if we may either have hit rock bottom of them or are very close..

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture