Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kalihi Valley Druid's avatar
Kalihi Valley Druid
1d

Fallout was brand new to me but the themes in the TV show are quite striking and you are correct that it feels rushed. They went through all the trouble of introducing the Roman guys and then the writers just toss a grenade. On to the next thing! It's more about feeding a scrolling addiction than exploring an interesting world.

Reply
Share
StorytellingRon's avatar
StorytellingRon
2d

This isn't the only choice. There's a Church choice. Make a bad ass post apoc game or mod where you play as CHRISTIANS. Explicitly. Not allegorical or through being nice. Explicit. Evangelism, converting, planting churches.

Fallout is in a Post America, there are ruined churches and lots of comics to find.... but NO BIBLES??? Weird.

CHANGE THAT. Put OUR CHRIST front and center in these games! Create mods and servers where Christians are bandying about converting locals, fighting baddies and building church based communities. You know... like how the West and all those whiteys were a land of Churches once! Where we got magna cartas and constitutions and colonizing missionaries that spread across the globe with the greatest civilizational concepts! Stopping paganism, brutality, mass slavery, human and baby sacrifices.... ONCE... but it appears... not anymore.

Make Christian mods of evangelism and church building.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture