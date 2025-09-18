TJ Comics founder and Pillow Fight Championship’s Chief Content Officer Kevin Powers recently claimed that TPUSA Founder Charlie Kirk “spouted absolute hatred and rage-baiting bile under the guise of free speech.”

In a post to Facebook on September 11th, Powers wrote, “et’s call a spade a spade, Charlie Kirk was not a politician. He was not a beloved figure, there are those on his “side” that despised him. He was a modern day Rush Limbaugh that spouted absolute hatred and rage-baiting bile under the guise of free speech. I know nothing of the man privately, but publicly? He is responsible for much of the division in this country especially amongst young white men.”

“I would also hazard a guess that a large portion of Americans who don’t pay attention to politics and who do not live online are discovering who he is today,” he continued. “The public legacy he left behind is not one of unity and kindness. There is zero debating that, the man capitalized on white male and right wing rage and did it well.”

Ironically and seemingly without any self-awareness, he then wrote, “Now with that said, blaming one side or the other is perpetuating the cycle he fueled and it’s getting us nowhere, ESPECIALLY when there is no suspect, no motive… nothing. There are some wild and plausible conspiracy theories even - the point is we don't know. So it’s incredibly irresponsible of anyone including the President to blame ‘the left’ and doing so only fosters more of the divide. And unfortunately, it's going to be difficult to believe ANYTHING that comes from the administration about this, especially because Kirk was tied to them.”

Later in his post, he stated, “Kirk championed free speech, and he did use that speech to say certain groups shouldn’t exist, he championed gun violence in the name of the 2nd Amendment… and while one can see the value in his aggressive desire to debate, he was often wrong and proven wrong because his opinions and views were vile and designed to anger everyone. He openly talked of political violence to suppress ideas and stripping rights from Americans who did not fit the extremist right wing ideology. This is not up for debate, it was his entire platform.”

“Whatever the reason he was murdered - we may not know for a long time - we need to cool the temperature across the board and stop threatening each other. I’ve been a staunch advocate of gun reforms for years and I would hope on some level we can unite to tackle that problem because Kirk ultimately was a victim of the type of violence that has made schools unsafe and just as his kids lost a father, fathers are losing their kids in schools and it’s just all so tragic.”

“If you know me, you know I'm a big believer in the idea of America and the lofty dream to aspire to and part of that is no one should have to die for participating in politics or going to school,” he concluded.

A day after Power’s post on September 12th, Utah Governor Spencer Cox revealed that authorities had arrested Tyler Robinson and shared that over a conversation at dinner with his family members that “Robinson mentioned that Charlie Kirk was coming to UVU. They talked about why they didn’t like him and the viewpoints he had. The family member also stated Kirk was full of hate and spreading hate.”

Additionally, the investigation shared engravings made on bullets. An engraving on the fired casing stated, “Notices bulges OWO What’s this?” According to Know Your Meme this phrase “is a copypasta parodying both furries and online roleplay subcultures, which is typically used online as a method of trolling.”

Inscriptions on three unfired cases read, “Hey fascists! Catch!” and “O bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao,” and “If you read this you are gay lmao.”

Given the other inscriptions, it is quite possible the bella ciao inscription is a reference to the “Bella Ciao” song, which was used by Italian partisans fighting the German Nazis during World War II. It has become an anthem of the anti-fascist movement.

Despite this evidence pointing to the fact that Robinson was a leftist who assassinated Kirk for his beliefs, Powers shared an NBC News article from 2015 that declared, “White Americans Are Biggest Terror Threat in U.S.” He commented saying, “I remember posting this when it was first published 10 years ago. As I predicted, it's only gotten worse.”

From there, Powers spread a fake conspiracy on September 13th claiming that groypers “fueled Kirk’s alleged shooter Tyler Robinson.”

He wrote, “Unfortunately, despite years and years of it being in front of our faces with Alex Jones, Joe Rogan, Ben Shapiro, Charlie Kirk, Stephen Miller, the Charlottesville Nazis, Elon Musk - the media, mainstream culture and the political echo chamber is woefully unprepared for the absolute depravity and insanity of the meme sub-culture or "Groypers" that fueled Kirk's alleged shooter Tyler Robinson.”

“If you don't know who Nick Fuentes is...you're going to find out, he is openly a white nationalist Nazi who preys on the young white male who feels shunned by society. The white male who doesn't know how to speak to women and in turn ends up hating women, the white male who spends the majority of their time online, the white male who grow up (typically in right-leaning, gun-loving families) misunderstood and already told "liberals, non-Christians bad," the white male whose hobbies remain mostly solitary and whose friends are usually faceless voices behind a gamertag or 4chan handle, the white male who feels oppressed by society and often feels villainized by "the left" or those with progressive views. MAGA is NOTHING compared to them, and yet MAGA is rife with them, but like Robinson's alleged motive, many of them, Fuentes included - who openly hated Charlie Kirk - do not feel MAGA is extremist enough. Like Tyler, they may not seem overtly political at first, they may not register with a party because said party isn't extreme enough for them.”

“The sanitizing of Charlie Kirk is bad enough - look you can appreciate his desire to speak to young people and debate, but if you ignore the substance of what he was saying - which was incredibly sexist and racist (this is verifiable fact) also aimed at these same white males, and you attack anyone pointing this out - despite the man's untimely and unfortunate death - then we are learning nothing because the Groypers make him look tame... so tame that one of them allegedly killed him over it and they will run roughshod over everyone.”

“They are violent, they glorify hatred and they will kill in the name of it. The epidemic of political violence in America is not perpetrated by "the left" and there is quantifiable data to back this up, it's perpetrated by the FAR FAR Right and the real "Civil War" that everyone talks about isn't left vs. right, it's Far Right vs. Further Right. It's continually ignored, especially by Republicans because they need these people to keep them in power and that's part of why the GOP bends knee to Trump and MAGA. They make the Heritage Foundation look like liberals and they speak the language of memes that are deeply, deeply unserious but that our mainstream culture cannot begin comprehend. It's bad. Very, very bad.nd,” he concluded.

