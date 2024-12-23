Time Magazine has done the unthinkable in gaming and named Dragon Age: The Veilguard the best game of 2024.

The 2024 Game Awards have come and gone, but the backlash stemming from several controversial snubs is far from over. The wildly popular Black Myth Wukong won the Player’s Voice Award despite losing out on GOTY to Sony-exclusive Astro Bot. Stellar Blade, another massive Sony exclusive, was left off of several categories entirely and was eventually defeated by Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in the Best Score and Music category. As such, it has become exceedingly clear to the majority of gamers that the gap between actual gamers and those in games media has never been wider.

In a move that seemed like an obvious attempt to incite outrage, TIME released their “10 Best Video Games of 2024” list one week ahead of The Game Awards, with several extremely questionable selections making it onto the list. The most notable titles that were left off were Space Marine 2 and Stellar Blade, two games that were both financially successful and very well-received by audiences.

The entire list of games were ranked as follows:

1. Dragon Age: The Veilguard

2. Astro Bot

3. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

4. Silent Hill 2

5. Neva

6. Alan Wake 2: Night Springs and The Lake House

7. Black Myth: Wukong

8. Star Wars Outlaws

9. Lego Horizon Adventures

10. Helldivers 2

It is almost impossible to discern what TIME was thinking when making these selections. There were two Alan Wake DLC’s that shared the #6 spot, yet no inclusion of Shadow of the Erdtree, the DLC for 2022 GOTY winner Elden Ring. Alan Wake 2 is a title famously connected to DEI consulting firm Sweet Baby Inc. and, as of right now, has yet to make a profit. By comparison, Elden Ring is one of the most successful and heavily awarded games of all time.

Star Wars Outlaws making the list at #8 is even more laughable, given that this title has yet to sell 2 million copies and has been an absolute public relations nightmare for Ubisoft. Furthermore, dropping Helldivers 2 all the way down to #10 behind Lego Horizon Adventures, a game that had an all-time peak on Steam of 602 players, is a blatant display of disrespect for the developers and player base.

Most egregious, however, was their placement of Dragon Age: The Veilguard at #1. This title from BioWare, the latest entry in the Dragon Age franchise after a ten-year hiatus, has been mocked and ridiculed by players far and wide for its heavy-handed use of things such as pronouns, non-binary characters, top surgery scars, and incredibly amateur storytelling. Dragon Age: The Veilguard failed so miserably at appealing to mass audiences that even The Game Awards only gave it one nomination in the Accessibility category, likely due to their contracting of known "accessibility consultant" and "trans representation" enthusiast Laura Kate Dale.

Regarding Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Richard Newby wrote for TIMES, “First, hats off to what has to be the most advanced character creation system ever brought to video games. It’s possible to spend hours just fine-tuning the look of your character as everything from bone structure to tissue placement is considered from every angle."

"The character creator is also fully inclusive, not only in terms of race but also gender in its inclusion of nonbinary pronouns and flexibility with physical characteristics like hairstyles. Before the game even begins, there’s an effort to make The Veilguard feel personal and truly put the gamer behind the character.”

Sadly, this is nothing new, as we have seen many access media outlets praise this game for pushing a far-left LGBT agenda. Inverse recently put out an article calling Dragon Age’s transgender game director Corinne Busche the “Ruler of RPG’s, Conqueror of Haters.” Corrine admitted in this interview that his purpose wasn’t to faithfully follow the established franchise and give longtime fans what they wanted, but rather, to use it as a tool to force his own personal beliefs into the series by “reinventing” it.

“We have an incredibly diverse player base, and what I mean by that is their motivations and expectations,” Busche said. “This becomes the biggest opportunity to continue that tradition of reinvention.”

What do you think about TIME ranking Dragon Age: The Veilguard at #1?