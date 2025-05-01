Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ShootyBear's avatar
ShootyBear
May 2, 2025

The plot leaks are not exciting me. At all…

Reply
Share
David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
May 2, 2025

This sentence, "It would only beat Black Widow, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger, Ant-Man, The Incredible Hulk, and The Marvels," seems like a typo.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture