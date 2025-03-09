Fandom Pulse

Vox Day
Mar 9, 2025

It's tough to make a shift in mid-career successfully. But it tends to demonstrate why it's a bad idea to chase the success of others rather than making your own way as best you can.

I don't think Brunner was ever going to be the next Heinlein, though. His books aren't bad, but they are somewhat overrated. I read a number of them back in high school and always found them to be a bit on the bland side despite the praise for them. I'd say he was low second-tier or high third-tier in the SF ghetto. Zelazny and Lee were both better writers who failed to break through to the mainstream.

2 replies
William Johnson
Mar 9, 2025

I read Polymath and enjoyed it, then found Total Eclipse and the depressing ending turned me off to Brunner. I don't think I have read anything from him since.

