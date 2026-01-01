Fandom Pulse

Guitar Man
Jan 4

Let's face the truth. Woke isn't going to die because this world is imperfect. Man's heart is inclined to do evil from the day he is conceived. This world is going to end and things will get worse before it happens. All we can do is spread the Gospel, show the truth of what is evil and what is righteous, and lead people to Christ. We know who is going to win in the end. God wins in the end. We speak the truth in love, "tough love" as my cousin puts it, but love nonetheless.

