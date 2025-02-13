Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Feb 13, 2025

I've been ignoring the MCU since Age of Ultron.

Reply
Share
I thought so's avatar
I thought so
Feb 22, 2025

Captain Reparations, no thanks.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture