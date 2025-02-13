YouTuber Jeremy Hambly aka TheQuartering called for a boycott against Captain America: Brave New World following initial reviews of the film indicating the film is a cobbled together mess.

In a post to X, Hambly wrote, “I am begging Marvel fans. The Movies WILL NOT GET BETTER unless you stop paying them money ‘out of curiosity’ or ‘habit’”

He added, “The movie sucks, do not pay Marvel money if you want change.”

His call for a boycott came in the wake of fellow YouTuber and movie critic The Critical Drinker Will Jordan mocked the film writing, “At one point in Captain America 4, Sam Wilson uses Ant Man's helmet, Steve Rogers' shield and Falcon's wings coated with Black Panther's Vibranium to fight a Hulk. And I think that's a perfect metaphor for how laughably cobbled together this film is.”

READ: Tom Cruise Plays Coy On Whether 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' Is The Last Film In The Franchise

Jordan is not the only one to mock and criticize the film, the movie currently has a 53% rating on Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer from critics.

Here’s what some of them are saying:

Peter Sobcyznski wrote, “A deeply mediocre piece of product that feels like something assembled by committee rather than by anyone with a particular vision of the story that they wanted to tell.”

Scott Mendelson said, “'Brave New World' is very bad. Imagine that Roger Moore's first 007 flick was 'A View to a Kill.' It's a lazily-retrofitted and dumbed-down hybrid of 'Winter Soldier' and 'Civil War' that trades present-tense topicality for 'Incredible Hulk' nostalgia.”

Robert Kojder at Flickering Myth wrote, “The grand message here is eye-rolling, especially given what the real America is going through. What’s most frustrating in this utterly pointless MCU entry is that for a ‘brave new world,’ this is the same mediocrity. Shield yourselves.”

Connor Petrey at Pop Culture Leftovers reviewed, “Sadly plays off more like a direct to video action film than a cinematic event worth the price of admission.”

READ: Marvel's 'Armor Wars' Series No Longer A Top Priority At Studio Says Producer

It is not just film critics giving the film poor scores. On IMDb, the film currently has a 5.8 out of 10 rating from 3,400 reviews.

Recent box office predictions indicate the film will gross around $80 million domestically and another $110 million internationally for a global gross of $190 million.

For comparison, back in 2016 Captain America: Civil War grossed $179.1 million in its opening weekend. It sold 47.1 million tickets domestically. It grossed another $200.4 million internationally for a global opening weekend of $379.5 million. All of that is without factoring in inflation.

Before that, Captain America: The Winter Soldier had an opening domestic weekend of $95 million in 2014. The movie sold 31.7 million tickets domestically. It grossed $207 million internationally. That means it had a global opening of $303 million. Again, that is without factoring in inflation.

In 2011, Captain America: The First Avenger had a domestic opening weekend of $65 million. If you factor in inflation for that film, the domestic opening weekend comes to $91.8 million. According to The-Numbers, the film sold 22.2 million tickets.

What do you make of this call for a boycott against Brave New World by TheQuartering?

NEXT: Daisy Ridley Says Star Wars Films "Are All Political" And They Pit "The Individual Versus The Big Corporation Or The Big Group"