AJ
Aug 15

"Code of Honor" was no worse than Wakanda in Black Panther: high-tech African trope characters who, despite their enlightenment and technology, still choose to make major decisions based on the outcome of personal combat, because "heritage".

Also, the "Some viewers" comments and other things give away the game here; at least some of this article was probably written by AI. You should stop doing that.

William Johnson
Aug 17

Showing an image of "The Way to Eden", then not citing it as a bad episode seems odd. I do have to agree that the Enterprise finale episode was terrible on multiple level. The only redeeming thing about it was that it showed the often referenced but never shown Chef.

