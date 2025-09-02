The Wonder Project shared a first look at its upcoming second season of House of David, which will debut on its subscription service inside Amazon’s Prime Video.

In a post to X, the studio shared a first look of the second season that is supposed to debut sometime this Fall. Based on the four images that they shared it appears the show will pick up right where the first season left off that showed David killing the giant Goliath.

It’s also likely we will get to see the cavalry charge from Israelites into the Philistine ranks. In 1 Samuel 17:52 it documents, “Then the men of Israel and Judah sprang up with a battle cry and pursued them to the approaches of Gath and to the gates of Ekron, and Philistines fell wounded along the road from Shaaraim as far as Gath and Ekron. When they returned from their pursuit of the Philistines, the Israelites looted their camp.”

Scripture goes on to reveal that “David took the head of the Philistine and brought it to Jerusalem; but he kept Goliath’s armor in his own tent.”

It continues, “So when David returned from slaying the Philistine, Abner escorted him into Saul’s presence. David was still holding the Philistine’s head. Saul then asked him, ‘Whose son are you, young man?’ David replied, ‘I am the son of your servant Jesse of Bethlehem.’”

Additionally, it will continue the romance of Mikal and David. However, it is likely to involve significant political intrigue as 1 Samuel 18: 20-25 states, “Now Saul’s daughter Michal loved David. When this was reported to Saul, he was pleased. He thought, ‘I will offer her to him as a trap, so that the hand of the Philistines may strike him.’ So for the second time Saul said to David, ‘You shall become my son-in-law today.’ Saul then ordered his servants, ‘Speak to David privately and say: The king favors you, and all his officers love you. You should become son-in-law to the king.’”

“But when Saul’s servants mentioned this to David, he said: ‘Is becoming the king’s son-in-law a trivial matter in your eyes? I am poor and insignificant.’ When his servants reported David’s answer to him, Saul commanded them, ‘Say this to David: The king desires no other price for the bride than the foreskins of one hundred Philistines, that he may thus take vengeance on his enemies.’ Saul intended to have David fall into the hands of the Philistines.” it continues.

The official synopsis for the second series states, “In Season 2, a hero's victory becomes a dangerous ascent to power. Fresh from his triumph over Goliath, David finds himself thrust into the shadowed halls of King Saul's court, where every ally could be an enemy, and victory on the battlefield means little in the war for the crown. This isn't just biblical storytelling—it's cinematic television that restores your faith in great entertainment.”

While House of David Season 2 will initially require a subscription to The Wonder Project within Prime Video, the season is expected to be available to Prime Video followers sometime in the future.

The Wonder Project subscription service will not only launch with House of David Season 2, but they also plan to have 100+ curated titles.

